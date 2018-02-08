What can you do in Fleetwood for a romantic Valentine’s Day?

Keep them on their toes, and keep them guessing; they don’t love you because you’re boring.

So don’t fall for the run-of-the-mill Valentine’s Day this year, oh no. You should take our advice and pull the surprise of a lifetime in Fleetwood.

Yes, Fleetwood, the land of lighthouses where the air is clear and you can push the (trawler) boat out in style.

Your partner will end up thinking you’re a love god, or cod, if you check out our gallery of handy ideas to woo that special someone in your life in the Fylde Coast’s most dreamy destination.