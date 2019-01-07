Two for one ticket offer for Blackpool's Hot Ice show, Utopian

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Hot Ice returns this summer with new show, Utopian.

Prepare for a captivating spectacle featuring world championship performers, stunning costumes and mesmerising special effects.

The show, which is the world’s longest running ice show, opens for the summer season on Thursday, July 5 and runs until Saturday, September 7.

And to try and beat the January blues, the attraction is running a two for one ticket offer available on any Hot Ice evening performance – aside from opening night – when booked in January.

A spokesman said: “This year’s show features everything that is hot in ice skating with the very best performers from around the world taking to the ice in over 400 stunning costumes to a whole collection of mesmerising music, state-of-the-art lighting system and explosive pyrotechnic fire effects.

“Numerous national, world and Olympic champions have performed in the show since its inception.

“This has made Hot Ice one of the world’s best known and most beloved ice skating shows with a reputation for amazing choreography and stunning costumes.”

The show is choreographed by Oula Jaaskelainen an Olympic athlete, who creates encourages the performers to skate at high speeds with intricate footwork and spine-tingling jumps.

Assistant choreographer is Lynsey Brown, who works with Oula to inspire the skaters with their unique styles.

Last year’s show – Mesmerise – saw 32 ice dancers hand picked by director and producer, Pleasure Beach boss Amanda Thompson.

Tickets are available for premium or standard plus seating.

To book, visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/hot-ice and use the codes HOTICEPREM for premium seats or HOTICEPLUS for standard plus seats.

For more information, call 0871 222 1234 .

Meanwhile, Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens for WOW Weekends from February 16 until March 31 before the park opens for the full season from Monday, April 1 until Sunday, November 3.

