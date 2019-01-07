Two dates to catch TV and singing star Jane McDonald at the Opera House

One of the nation’s best-loved entertainers promises to bring the audience to their feet when she performs at the Opera House this summer.

Jane McDonald will appear live in concert for two nights in the resort on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22.

The popular television personality and singer, who starred in the 2015 summer season of Cats, enjoyed a sell-out show in Blackpool last season.

A spokesman said: “The BAFTA award-winning star of Cruising with Jane McDonald and Jane and Friends always delivers a stunning performance and along with her fantastic live band, guarantees to bring the audience to their feet with this evening of music and laughter!

“With a sell-out show at the Opera House Blackpool last year, book early to secure your seat for what promises to be another memorable evening.”

Jane is well-loved for her appearances on shows such as Loose Women and Star For A Night, and more recently returned to the high seas for the BAFTA Award-winning Cruising with Jane McDonald.

- Jane McDonald Live in Concert, Opera House, Blackpool, 7.30pm on June 21 and 22. Tickets from £35. To book, visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk