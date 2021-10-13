Poet JB Barrington to perform at Blackpool venue The Old Electric
Poet JB Barrington is bringing his hard-hitting show Lacking Poetential to Blackpool’s The Old Electric this Saturday.
The award-winning performance poet is renowned for his satirical poetry and sharp rhymes which cover social issues, economics, class and loss.
He will be supported at the venue on Springfield Road in Blackpool by Jim Higo.
The poet’s recent work has included a commission from Sky Sports and a poem promoting mental health awareness. He also recorded a segment for Channel 4’s Dispatches about the
controversial HS2 high-speed rail link project.
Barrington has also performed on tour as support to rock band, Reverend And The Makers.
Tickets cost £10 from https://theoldelectric.co.uk/event/lacking-poetential/
The show starts at 8pm.
