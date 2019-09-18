Make friends with a friendly polar bear in Lancaster

But if that sounds too scary, why not try one of these other events happening across the region over the coming days?

PAID: The Bear, Lancaster, Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22

See Preston Bus Station in a new light with the Beautiful and Brutal exhibition at Harris Museum and Art Gallery

Ever wondered what it would be like to sit on a polar bear’s lap? Or ride on its back? Have you ever tried to give a polar bear a bath, or clear up its poo? The story of a little girl who befriends a mischievous polar bear, this playful, funny and heart warming tale is one of imagination and growing up. With dazzling puppetry, delicious music and dozens of laughs, The Bear is an unforgettable experience for the whole family. It’s at The Dukes in Lancaster. Show times vary. Tickets are £12.

FREE: Beautiful and Brutal - 50 Years in the Life of Preston Bus Station, Preston, from Saturday, September 21 until Sunday, November 24

Preston Bus Station is an internationally important piece of architecture that was built for everyday use by the people of Preston. Now in its 50th year, artist Charles Quick is collaborating with the Harris Museum to re-present and reveal Preston Bus Station through archives, collections, artists’ commissions, and interventions which will permeate spaces throughout the Harris. Gallery opening times vary. Visit www.harrismuseum.org.uk/ for details.

FREE: Bark in the Park, Preston, Saturday, September 21

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will be in attendance at the Bark in the Park event

Take your four-legged friends for a fun-filled doggy day out at St Catherine’s ever-popular Bark in the Park. The day will be filled with lots of pet-friendly stalls and attractions and will include dog agility demonstrations and an obstacle course for your pooch to try out. There will also be a two-mile sponsored dog walk around the grounds and Lostock Hall. From 11am until 3pm. Registration for the walk is just £3 per dog in advance or £5 on the day. To register visit https://www.stcatherines.co.uk/

PAID: The Addams Family, Blackpool, from Wednesday, September 18 to Saturday, September 21

A world wide smash, spawning a TV series and two major Hollywood movies starring Angelica Houston, and now the phenomenon that is The Addams Family… hits Blackpool in the coastal premiere of this Broadway musical. See it at The Grand Theatre on Church Street. Curtain up is 7.30pm nightly, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on the Saturday. Tickets are £24 for general admission and £20 for under 18s. Book online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

FREE: The Wildlife of Larkholme Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, September 21

Head out to explore the grasslands and shoreline of Larkholme. Get ready to be amazed by beautiful wildflowers, birds and wonders of the Irish Sea washed up on the shore. Larkholme Grasslands is 1.5km in length and a Biological Heritage Site. Meet at Larkholme Grasslands car park for a prompt 9.30am start. The walk will take approximately an hour. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. To book this free event, contact Eleanor at efalch@lancswt.org.uk or call 07542 228276.



PAID: Motorcycle Hill Climb, Carnforth, Sunday, September 22

For the fifth time, Carnforth’s Leighton Hall invites visitors to enjoy an exhilarating day of racing at its Motorcycle Hill Climb event – and it’s set to be the best yet. A real challenge for riders, the track is 220 metres in length, undulating and at an incline with one 50 to 60-degree bend around 50 metres from the start line. The day runs from 9.30am until 5pm, with racing starting at 1pm. Admission is £8.50 for adults, and £3.50 for under 15s (accompanied by an adult). For more details visit www.leightonhall.co.uk/

PAID: FAM Festival, Blackpool, Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22

FAM Festival is the Food, Arts and Music Festival - combining food, arts and music creating a mouth-watering, arts inspiring, rock and roll weekend in the heart of Blackpool. Visitors will be able to sample delicious food, enjoy burgers, street food, and artisan cooking at its finest at the great concession stalls, whilst witnessing live cooking demonstrations from world renowned chef Aldo Zilli on Saturday and Jean-Christophe Novelli on Sunday. Takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from 10am on both days. Tickets start at £10.

FREE: Heritage Open Days, Lancashire, Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22

The Heritage Open Days continues on Saturday and Sunday with yet more fantastic and amazing buildings open to the public. Some of the buildings open this weekend include English Martyrs Church in Preston, Lancaster Castle, Rossendale’s Helmshore Mills Textile Museums, Queen Street Mill in Burnley, Rossall Point Observation Tower in Fleetwood and many more. For more information on places to explore, visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/

PAID: Ben Elton Live, Lancaster, Saturday, September 21

More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live. Now, after a 15 year absence, the Godfather of modern stand-up returns to the medium he did so much to define. Back on the road with an all new stand-up show, Ben promises to try and make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad. See him at The Grand Theatre in Lancaster. Curtain up is 7.30pm and tickets are £25, from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

PAID: Outdoor Proms Concert, Walmer Bridge, Saturuday, September 21

A traditional proms concert in the beautiful rural setting of Walmer Bridge Village Hall, featuring performances from Katy Bradley (soprano) and the KTB Music ensembles. Hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Stephen Lowe. The conert is being held to raise money for Galloway’s Society for the Blind. Doors open at 5pm. Take your own picnic and chairs. Tickets are £12, with concessions at £11. Visit https://www.wegottickets.com/event/481351 to book.

PAID: Islands in the Stream, Blackpool, Sunday, September 22

Islands in the Stream celebrates the music of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of country music royalty. This thigh-slapping stage show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly, along with Kenny’s charisma and energy with hit after hit. Blackpool’s Grand Theatre is the venue for Islands in the Stream. See it on Sunday at 7.30pm. Tickets are £27.50, with concessions at £25.50. Book your tickets online at https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/islands-in-the-stream/

FREE: Heritage Open Days Walk, Preston, Sunday, September 22

Don’t miss these two talks taking place for Heritage Open Days on Sunday. Enjoy a talk on Lancaster Canal whist you walk its towpath and learn all about its 200 year history or a talk on the history of Haslam Park, its founder, and its features dating back to around 1910. The Lancaster Canal walk is at 11am and the Haslam Park walk at 2pm. No booking required.

PAID: English Electric Theme Day, Bury, Saturday, September 21

Celebrate the special lineage of diesel locomotives from influential manufacturers English Electric. This is another all-star, all diesel event with an English Electric twist. Every passenger service will be hauled by an English Electric loco, giving fans of these engines plenty of opportunities to get a photo of their favourites. It’s all happening at East Lancashire Railways on Saturday. The event begins at 10am and runs until 4pm. The booking office, gift shop and buffet are open from approximately 10am until 4pm. It is recommended you begin your journey at Bury Bolton Street Station.

PAID: Crazy Trains, Preston, Saturday, September 21

Join Ribble Steam Railway in their museum for an exciting Saturday of arts and crafts. Up-cycle your Crazy Train from recycled household waste and compete to win prizes. All materials included. Suitable for families with children aged two and over. Admission is £7, with concessions at £4.50, and children aged three and over £4.50. A family ticket is also available for £20. Runs from 11am until 2.3.0pm. To book visit https://ribblesteam.org.uk/

FREE: Big Issue North Street Noise Big Busk, Preston, Sunday, September 22

The Big Busk is a three-day long touring festival in support of Big Issue North Trust – the charity that supports people who sell Big Issue North Magazine on the streets. They are bringing their stage to Preston’s Flag Market, with a mix of local artists and bigger names playing short slots throughout the afternoon and early evening on Sunday from 12pm.