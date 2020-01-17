Lancashire tourist attraction aims to help animal victims of Australia wildfires

A Fylde coast tourist attraction is to raise money for the vicitms of the devastating bushfires in Australia.

Blackpool Zoo will mark Australia Day on Sunday, January 26 by raising funds to support the millions of animals affected by the country’s wildfire crisis.

A grey kangaroo, one of Blackpool Zoo's Australian natives

There will be activities and events based around Australian themes to increase awareness of the crisis and encourage people to dig deep and donate whatever they can.

A dedicated Australian Trail will take visitors on a journey to see species native to the country and the Conservation Station will teach people about the zoo’s aussie residents including wallabies, kangaroos, potoroos, White’s tree frogs, roseate cockatoos, emus, kookaburra and eclectus parrots.

For a suggested donation, visitors can name one of the zoo’s wallabies or kangaroos and the attraction will be donating all proceeds from the sale of nectar pots to feed the Lorikeets in Rainbow Landings.

Finally, an online raffle has been created with plenty of chances to win some fabulous prizes including a big cat feed, a family ticket for the zoo, Blackpool Tower or Sandcastle Waterpark or one of five kangaroo or wallaby adoptions.

A wallaby with her joey, one of Blackpool Zoo's Australian residents

All money raised will be donated to the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australia’s Wildlife Conservation Fund to help rescue and rehabilitate affected native wildlife and ongoing habitat restoration.

Darren Webster, zoo director, said: “The fires burning through Australia are devastating, with an area as big as half of the entire UK burnt to ash – and the crisis is still ongoing.

“As well as taking its toll on the human population, it is estimated that up to one billion animals have been affected, including 30% of the entire koala population along the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

“These catastrophic fires are worsening the extinction crisis we’re already facing.

A rainbow lorikeet

“At Blackpool Zoo, we’re proud to be supporting the Zoo and Aquarium Association’s Wildlife Conservation Fund through our fundraising efforts both online and in the zoo on Australia Day.”

To donate and enter the raffle please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/blackpool-zoo-australia