Inbetweeners band set to perform at Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Walk the Lights celebration

The charity is hoping hundreds will turn out on Friday, October 22 from 6pm for its ninth annual fundraising family promenade through Blackpool’s world famous Illuminations.

The walk was all but lost to Covid restrictions last year although some of its most ardent fans still walked the lights from Bispham Tram Station to Starr Gate but in their own family bubbles

during the half term week.

Local band Inbetweeners

Now it’s back as a group event, albeit with a staggered start to keep walkers extra safe, there will be the usual free refreshments in Sharples Hall, just over the road from Starr Gate, where

local band the Inbetweeners will perform to keep the celebratory atmosphere going.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Losing the walk last year was a huge blow as in past years, it has raised as much as £15,000 for us.

“It was also sad because Walk the Lights is such a great family night out.

People dress up, you have the lights, it’s busy, you walk by the Tower and then everyone gets together in Sharples Hall for a little party. We are thrilled to have it back!”

To sign up for Walk the Lights, go to www.rosemere.org.uk

Entry is £10 per person but children aged five and under and dogs can come along for free. There will also be on the night entries in Bispham but these will be priced at £15 per person.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South

Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local

hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more

effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk