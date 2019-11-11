Help fill Fleetwood Town FC stadium with the sound of Christmas by joining the big sing-a-long

Fleetwood is gearing up for a huge festive community event that will see the town’s football stadium filled with the sound of Christmas.

Love Fleetwood’s Big Christmas Singalong takes place on Thursday December 19, at Highbury Stadium - and it could be the largest commmunity singalong the area has ever seen.

The Love Fleetwood initiative, which was the brainchild of Flakefleet Primary School’s Headteacher Dave McPartlin, was designed to help shape the future of the town.

During their most recent meeting, they decided they wanted to hold a huge carol service to get local schools and residents feeling festive. Fleetwood Town Football Club stepped in to offer Highbury Stadium as a venue, and lots of exciting plans are now underway for the event.

“We wanted to do something really Christmassy and bring the community together for the biggest feel good event the town has ever seen,” said Dave. “The evening will be full of surprises, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s faces when they see what we’ve done.

“Fleetwood Town plays a big part in the community, and we’re over the moon that the Club has agreed to work with us and host our first big event. We hope to see you all there so you can help us in our mission to fill the stadium!”

Andy Pilley, Chairman of Fleetwood Town Football Club, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Fleetwood Town Football Club, and we’ve been working closely with the Love Fleetwood group over recent months on a number of initiatives to promote our fabulous town. We look forward to welcoming people of all ages and spreading some festive cheer at the Big Singalong event!"

Local schools are on board including Flakefleet, Larkholme, St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s, Chaucer, Shakespeare and Charles Saer.

The event is being sponsored by Affinity Lancashire, formerly Freeport. “Here at Affinity, the local community are hugely important to us, and we have spent a large part of 2019 working to establish partnerships throughout Fleetwood to support the people who live and work alongside us,” said Catherine Holmes, Centre Manager. “We are delighted to be supporting Love Fleetwood and the town in this amazing event, and we look forward to celebrating Christmas with everyone.”

If your school would like to join in the fun, please contact Love Fleetwood on their Facebook page. To purchase your tickets visit www.ftfcstore.com/events. It’s just £1 for adults and free for under 16s. You can also get your tickets from Fleetwood Town’s ticket office, and parents will be able to buy them directly from the schools listed above. It starts at 6pm-8pm at Highbury Stadium.