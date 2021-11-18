With fairy lights in the trees, real reindeer and the return of the magical tree house for Santa and his elves, Christmas at Ribby Hall Village is like something from a children’s picture book. The Spectacular Showtime will be full of festive cheer with joyful music, snow stopping interactions including much-loved ice princesses, Rudolph, and an appearance from Santa and his loveable elves. There will also be chances for children to join in with the characters and learn to dance, take part in Christmas singalong medleys.