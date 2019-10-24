Halloween roadshow gives pumpkins delicious twist

As Halloween approaches, Wyre Council is launching its own Pumpkin Roadshow - with an environmental message.

It is estimated that 18,000 tonnes of edible pumpkin ends up in the bin each year at Halloween.

So this year, as well as carving the pumpkins into Jack-o-lanterns, the council roadshow will include how to make pumpkin pie or pumpkin soup in a bid to squash the habit of chucking away the fruit of the season.

As a nation seven million tonnes of food goes to waste every year.

Saving food means saving money too, is good for the environment and it helps slow down global warming.

By using up every edible bit of food, you’re doing your bit to look after the environment.

Councillor Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces, commented: “Food waste is a huge contributor to global warming and as part of our climate change action, we’re encouraging residents to use up their food scraps.

“We believe that every person has a part to play in reducing food waste and looking after the planet.

“The time is now, and the answer is simple: love food, hate waste.”

There will be pumpkin carvings as well as demonstrations on how you can transform your pumpkin guts into delicious food for the whole family.

“The free Fleetwood event takes place on Saturday at the Memorial Park from 10am to 2pm.

Spaces will be on a first come, first serve basis, limited to ten spaces per session.

To save money with inspirational ideas and simple recipes, visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.com