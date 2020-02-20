Gazette Wedding and Bridal Show this Sunday at Blackpool's Village Hotel

Calling all brides-to be!

If you are getting married and planning your big day, get along to The Gazette Wedding Fair and Bridal Show at The Village Hotel on East Park Drive, this Sunday.

Everything is set for engaged couples to start planning their big day at The Gazette Wedding and Bridal Show

Planning a wedding can be a daunting task ,with so much to think about and do. To help ensure your wedding day dreams come true The Gazette has brought together a unique mix of local leading wedding experts to help make those important decisions.

Everything you need for a special day is at The Gazette Bridal Show – beautiful dresses, cakes, stationery, cars, flowers, photography, jewellery, menswear and lots of things you haven’t even thought about yet!

The exhibition will also feature a fantastic catwalk show.

Sit back and relax and see a dazzling preview of all the latest bridal trends.

A wonderful collection of wedding dresses and menswear will be showcased by local bridal store Lula Ella Brides.

Opening times for the show will be 11am to 3pm with a catwalk show at 1.30pm.

Admission is free, and all brides will receive a free goody bag.

If you would like further details about the show, please call The Gazette on (01253) 361893 or 01253 361713.