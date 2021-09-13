Find out about new Fleetwood Museum project at this weekend's Heritage Open Days

Fleetwood Museum

Alongside other iconic buildings in Fleetwood, entrance to the museum on Queen’s Terrace will be free on both days, Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a perfect opportunity to have a look inside the museum and view it’s superb exhibitions which are dedicated to preserving the town’s history.

The new This Lass Can exhibition for 2021 tells the stories of Fleetwood’s women and their roles in shaping the town.

The Fisherman’s Friend exhibition is also on display, exploring how the company and product were founded in Fleetwood, the connections to the fishing industry, and how it became a global brand.

Museum curator Ben Whittaker also revealed plans for a new project called Mapping Memories, which ties in with Heritage weekend.

The idea is to collect residents’ memories of Fleetwood town centre which will done through an online map where you can pin a memory.