Che bello... Lancaster Festa Italia is the place to be this weekend

FREE: Lancaster Festa Italia, Lancaster, Sunday, September 8

Join Makka Pakka and friends for the In the Night Garden Live at Blackpol's Grand Theatre

Lancaster city centre will be taken over with a celebration of all things Italian on Sunday. With Italian entertainment, food and drink, and a street market showcasing top Italian brands alongside artisan produce, there really is sure to be something for everyone. For more information visit https://visitlancaster.org.uk/whats-on/lancaster-festa-italia/

PAID: In the Night Garden Live, Blackpool, Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8

Join Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends for a brand new show on their first ever UK theatre tour. You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. The show lasts just under an hour and it’s a completely new production for the very first In the Night Garden Live UK theatre tour. Catch it at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool, with curtain up at various times. Ticket prices from £18.50 to £22.50 adults and £16.50 to £20.50 children.

PAID: The British Paraorchestra, Blackpool, Saturday, September 7

The British Paraorchestra will present a concert like no other

The world’s only large-scale ensemble of professional disabled musicians, who have played alongside Coldplay and at the closing ceremony at the 2012 Paralympics, are bringing their latest piece, The Nature of Why to the North West for the first time. The Nature of Why smashes the divide between musicians, dancers and the audience, in a performance bursting with passion and joyous intensity. See it at the Empress Ballroom at 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are £13.75.

PAID: Opera Highlights Evening, Lancaster, Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8

As Lancaster celebrates all things Italian with the second Festa Italia in September, head to Lancaster Castle again for a concert of fabulous Opera. In the beautiful Shire Hall, North West opera singers present a programme of unforgettable melodies chosen from some of the world’s best loved operas. Expect love and hate, joy and despair in arias, duets and ensembles from operas by Puccini, Donizetti, Mozart, Verdi and more. Tickets £7.50 available from Lancaster Castle.

PAID: Paint It Black-pool, Blackpool, Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8

Lend your support to Trinity House in Blackpool with the Neon Memory Walk

The Grand Hotel’s jam-packed weekend features dazzling dance shows, stunning stilt walkers, mystical magic and art galleries to feast your eyes upon. Plus over 20 musical acts from a variety of genres suited to all ages and tastes. You can also battle in the inflatable gladiator arena, shoot some hoops with their blow up basketball station and relax while your children go wild in the indoor soft play area. Runs from 11am until 11.45pm. Tickets range from £7 to £40.

PAID: The Greatest Showman Singalong, Blackpool, Saturday, September 7

Head to the Regent Cinema for a singalong night like no other. Get your top hat and tails on, you’ll be dancing in the aisles and singing at the top of your voice in the fun packed showing of the amazing movie, The Greatest Showman. Interactive props, live entertainment and all the other fun and frolics we can throw at you. Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm. Bar open from 7pm . This showing is classified PG. All guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

PAID: Neon Memory Walk, Blackpool, Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8

Celebrate the country life with the Lancashire Game and Country Festival in Scorton

Neon Memory Walk is a bright sponsored walk along Blackpool Promenade. Whether you walk in memory of a loved one, have set yourself a personal challenge or are simply having a fun-filled night with friends, this is the perfect opportunity to show your support of Trinity Hospice. The walk starts from the Tower Festival Headland at 10pm on both nights. To take part in the walk it costs £10. There is no charge to go along and watch and lend your support.

PAID: Lancashire Game and Country Festival, Scorton, Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8

Enjoy all aspects of country life in beautiful countryside – clay pigeon shooting, terrier show, gundog scurry, fly fishing demonstration, dog agility display, food hall, trade and other exhibitors. It all takes place at Woodacre Lodge Farm on Gubberford Lane in Scorton. Gates open at 9am on both days. Tickets are £10 on the day for adults and £8 for children aged 10 to 16. Advance tickets, costing £9 adults and £7 children are available online at http://www.lancashiregamefestival.co.uk/index.php

FREE: The Ramsbottom Jigsaw Festival, Ramsbottom, until Saturday, September 7

Hundreds of completed jigsaw puzzles on display and for sale. If you see one you want to buy they will break it up for you to take away and make for yourself. As one is sold another takes its place so every hour of every day is as fresh as day 1. Also café and raffle. Admission is £2 for adults (accompanied children under 16 free). Free re admission every day on production of your programme. It takes place at St Paul’s Church, Bridge Street, Ramsbottom from 10am until 5pm.

PAID: Southport Air Show, Southport, from Friday, September 6 until Sunday, September 8

Why not try a Drawing and Painting Workshop at WWT Martin Mere

Southport welcomes back the annual air show to Southport beach for a weekend packed with entertainment. The Southport Air Show is a day full of family fun. As well as the flying programme, there is plenty of things to do on the ground. From flight simulators, static aircraft to explore to climbing walls, assault courses and even a diving tank with a real-life Marine. Gates open at 10am on Saturday and Sunday. Book tickets at www.visitsouthport.com/airshow

PAID: Drawing and Painting Workshop, Burscough, Sunday, September 8

Join award winning local artist and illustrator Tony Disley for this one-day class exploring the process from drawing through to a finished painting at WWT Martin Mere. This class is designed for beginners with the aim of showing how to draw and paint a detailed and realistic painting of a bird subject. Practical demonstrations and tutorials throughout the day will help guide you to produce a small finished painting. From 10am until 4pm. Any queries call 01704 895181.

PAID: World Horse Welfare Open Day, Blackpool, Saturday, September 7

A fun packed day of entertainment for the whole family - meet ponies, see displays in the main arena including Fylde Pony Club Birds of Prey, Lancashire Mounted Police and the Penny Farm Agility Competition. Penny Farm in Blackpool are thrilled to be joined this year by World Horse Welfare Graham with partner Cosmo for a carriage driving demonstration, Thomas Bounce circus entertainer, Little Zoo to You and Fylde Land Rover Club. It takes place on Saturday from 10.30am until 4pm. Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for children. Call 01253 766983 for more details.

PAID: An Evening of Comedy, Lytham, Sunday, September 8

Headlined by Britain’s Got Talent 2018 runner-up Robert White, who has Asperger’s, this night dedicated to comedy will have you howling in your seats. Robert White will bring his keyboard and unique comedy – and his famed tank top. Expect an impressive show with hilarious delivery. And, as if that wasn’t enough, the show will also feature BBC New Comedy Award finalists Aaron Simmonds and Jamie McDonald. The evening of hilarity at Lytham Hall will be hosted by Steve Royle. See it on Sunday from 7.30pm. Tickets are £12.50.

FREE: Cleveleys Beach Care, Cleveleys, Sunday, September 8

If you find yourself with some free time on Sunday, head up the coast to Cleveleys and join the Cleveleys beach care team to help make a difference. Marine litter is a global problem, so go along and join them to make your local coastal environment a better place for you, your children its wildlife and the environment. Meet by the Sea Swallow Statue beside Jubilee beach, at the top of Victoria Road, for a 10.30am start. Suitable clothing recommended.

PAID: Attila the Stockbroker - Undaunted, Preston, Sunday, September 8

The world is changing fast, Attila the Stockbroker is writing about it - and he is more fired up than he has ever been in 39 years as a performance poet. He’ll be performing poems from his new collection ‘Undaunted’– the title says it all – as well as extracts from his recent autobiography. Head to the Continental in Preston on Sunday to catch him at 2.30pm.

Britains Got Talent 2018 runner-up Robert White will be the main headliner for An Evening of Comedy in Lytham