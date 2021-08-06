2024 Paris Olympics: These are the northern 'sports' you want to see in the next games

But when we asked what new sports you'd like to see make an appearance in the next Olympics in Paris 2024, we had such a good chuckle at your answers, we just had to put them together and share.
In fact, we think we can make a case for the inaugural 'Northern Olympics'. You have to admit, it has a ring or five to it.
1. Aldi shopping packing
Michelle Louise Alder suggested the shopping packing event at Aldi. She thought that should definitely be an Olympic event. On your marks...
2. Gravy Wrestling
Contestants participate in fancy dress and wrestle in a pool of Lancashire Gravy for two minutes whilst being scored for a variety of wrestling moves.
3. Water Sports
Geoff Boris Morris wanted to see more water sports. Specifically bitter drinker, lager drinker and wine drinker divisions.
4. Eckythump
Phillip Harrington came up with "Eckythump": A martial art fought with Lancashire black puddings.