Things to do (May 4 - 7)

It's Bank Holiday weekend and there's a whole host of great events happening across Lancashire.

PAID: Whittingham Beer and Sausage Festival, Preston, Friday, May 4 until Sunday, May 6

Lancaster's Food & Drink show is bigger and better this year

It’s the return of the Whittingham Beer and Sausage Festival and this year will see over 100 real ales and ciders on offer, as well as locally made sausages for sale. There will also be live bands on stage, and camping is available. Entrance is £5 by wristband, which covers the whole weekend. It’s being held at Whittingham & Goosnargh Sports and Social Club, near Preston. Open from 7pm until 11pm (Fri) and 1pm until 11pm (Sat and Sun). Remember, every pint you drink and sausage you eat is a donation to charity.

FREE: Scorton Bikes and Barrows, Scorton, Saturday, May 5 until Monday, May 7

The Scorton “Bikes and Barrows” Festival returns for its 8th and most exciting year yet. This quirky May Day Bank Holiday village festival is a “must do” for families, cyclists, runners, walkers and visitors wanting to enjoy a fun day out. The weekend will feature live re-enactment events, archery, two-day music festival, a dog show and more. Events take place throughout the village, and at different times. For a full list of events and timings visit www.bikesandbarrows.co.uk

FREE: Lancaster Food and Drink Festival, Lancaster, Saturday, May 5 until Monday, May 7

There's classic cars on show at BVPG Cleveleys Vehicle Show

Waistbands aren’t the only thing in danger of increasing this May Bank Holiday, as Lancaster’s Food and Drink Festival (in association with Budweiser Budvar) expands to three full days across the weekend. Over the three days at Lancaster Leisure Park on Wyresdale Road over 50 high quality food and drink producers will create a foodie paradise. It runs from 12pm to 6pm daily over the weekend with free entry and free parking. Visit www.lfdf.co.uk for more details.

PAID: My First Ballet: Swan Lake, Blackpool, Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6

My First Ballet gives children a first taste of the magical world of ballet. Enjoy one of the most famous ballets of all time together, in this beautifully adapted new version for children aged three upwards. This shortened version with Tchaikovsky’s wonderful music is the perfect introduction to the magic of ballet for young children, and a fantastic family day out. It is being presented at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool, curtain up at various times. Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk to book.

PAID: Comic Con World, Blackpool, Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6

Gok Wan is presenting Preston Rocks

Comic Con World provides entertainment, 40+ retro free play games and kids gaming zone, virtual reality, competitions, board games, props and sets, exhibitors, artists and more. It’s taking place in the Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Open from 10am until 5pm. Tickets are £7.99 adults; £4.99 children age six to eleven - children under 5 go free; £23.99 family ticket. Please note that Saturday is already sold out. For more information visit www.comicconworld.co.uk

FREE: Gok Wan presents Preston Rocks, Preston, Saturday, May 5

Catwalk king Gok Wan will present ‘Preston Rocks’ – an afternoon of style fusing high street names, independent brands and new designers with an eclectic soundtrack. The ‘Preston Rocks’ event on the Flag Market, is sponsored by the Fishergate Shopping Centre and St George’s Shopping Centre. The event, which runs from 11.30am until 4.30pm, will see Gok and a team of international models parade ‘must have’ male and female looks for all ages. For more details call 01772 653000.

FREE: Teddy Bear’s Picnic, Preston, Saturday, May 5 until Monday, May 7

Get down to Guys Thatched Hamlet for a Teddy Bear's Picnic

If you go down to the cricket ground, you are sure of a “big” surprise. Takeyour teddy along to a Teddy Bears’ Picnic with your favorite children’s characters to meet. Plus kiddies fun fair and giant inflatables, homeless teddy centre, teddy hospital, BBQ and picnics available to purchase. Entertainment with kiddies DJ, Punch & Judy and lots more. It’s all happening at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet at Bilsborrow, near Preston. Open 12pm until 5pm each day. For more information visit www.guysthatchedhamlet.co.uk/

PAID: Bowland Butterfly Walk, Langden, Saturday, May 5

The target species for this thre mile walk are the beautiful Green Hairstreak butterfly and the amazing, day-flying Emperor moth. Good weather, sharpness of eye and cunning deployment of a pheromone lure will all play their part in seeing these iconic moorland species at close quarters. Suitable footwear and clothing is essential. Admission is £3. Booking essential. For more information contact the Forest of Bowland AONB office on 01200 448000 or email sandra.silk@lancashire.gov.uk

FREE: BVPG Cleveleys Vehicle Show, Cleveleys, Sunday, May 6

Taking place at the Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys, the Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Group Cleveleys Vehicle Show is a free event. There will be a wide variety of cars on display from 1920s through to the 1990s together with motorbikes, military vehicles and also vintage and classic prams. This is the third year the event has been held at this venue and it goes from strength to strength. Runs from 10am until 5pm. For more information about BVPG visit www.bvpg.co.uk or call 01253 865901.

PAID: Fun Dog Show, Samlesbury, Monday, May 7

Pinto Beans are in action at Mad Hatters

Take your pooches, big or small, for the best fun dog show in Lancashire. From fancy dress, to dog most like owner, pet stalls, and fresh home cooked food, make no bones about it, it should be a fantastic day. It’s all taking place at Samlesbury Hall. Gates open at 10.30am and classes will take place throughout the day. Admission to the event is free, but if you would like to take part in a class it is £3 per entry per class, and all proceeds go straight to the Samlesbury Hall Charitable Trust.

FREE: Keith Johnson Book Signing, Preston, Saturday, May 5

Lancashire Post historian Keith Johnson will be at Preston’s Waterstones book shop on Saturday, signing copies of his new book - Preston A-Z. The Lancashire city of Preston has a rich and enthralling history and this book recalls its people, places and past times. It takes the reader on a fascinating A–Z tour of the city’s history, exploring its nooks and crannies, and along the way relating many tales of its fascinating people and places. Fully illustrated with photographs from the past and present, A-Z of Preston will appeal to residents and visitors alike. Keith will be in store from 11am until 1pm.

FREE: Pinto Beans, Preston, Sunday, May 6

As it is the Bank Holiday on Monday, why not head to Mad Hatters (formerly Ale Emporium) in Preston on Sunday night for a spot of hot and funky jazz? Harold Salisbury sets the pace on saxophones and flute, ably assisted by Norm Helm on bass, Tom Vernon on guitar and Jonathan Hartley on drums. It’s free admission and the music starts at 9pm.

PAID AND FREE: Ribble Valley International Jazz Festival, Ribble Valley, until Monday, May 7

There’s a wonderful weekend of music on offer at the Ribble Valley International Jazz Festival. They have everything from top international stars to young musicians appearing for their very first time. In this mix of jazz there is truly something for everyone, from the nostalgic tunes of local legend Eric Ainsworth to the ripping beats of the Renegade Brass Band. For families they have a special performance of “How Monkey Found His Swing”. It’s happening at various venues in the Ribble Valley until Monday. For a full programme visit www.rvjazzfestival.co.uk

PAID: Prestfest, Preston, Saturday, May 5

Prestfest, Preston city centre’s annual celebration of its award-winning nightlife, is back on Saturday night. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring the Spice Girl’s Melanie C with her 90’s Mixtape DJ set, European EDM dance legend DJ SASH!, Ibiza sensations Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, BBC Radio 1Xtra’s ACE and more. You must be 18 or over to purchase tickets/attend this event. Tickets are £12.

PAID: World War One - Social History Event, Preston, Sunday, May 6 and Monday, May 7

This May Bank Holiday weekend, you can experience and share the highs and lows of life in World War One Britain at Hoghton Tower. All members of Echoes of a Gilded age will be in uniform or period dress and will be happy to talk about different aspects of World War One. It’s on Sunday and Monday, from 10am until 5pm. Admission: £5.

PAID: Laughter Sessions, Manchester, Sunday, May 6

To celebrate World Laughter Day on Sunday, May 6, Chill Factore in Manchester will be hosting dedicated laughter sessions to help families ‘chill out’ while surrounded by real snow. The initiative is part of Chill Factore’s ‘snowments’ activity. Guests visiting Chill Factore’s popular Mini Moose Land for under-fours will be treated to the laughter session as part of their trip, delivered by laughter specialist Rob Graham and his team. The family activity will see five half-hour sessions running throughout the day, from 10:30am until 2:30pm when Mr Graham will offer laughter exercises for the whole family, together with tips about ‘seeing the funny side’. For more information and to book, please visit www.chillfactore.com

