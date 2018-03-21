Things to do (March 23 to 25)

As spring has finally arrived, why not get out and enjoy these events?

PAID: Beginners Guide to Birds, Thornton, Saturday, March 24

Learn a new craft with the Beginners Crochet Workshop

Join the rangers at Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton to look at both woodland/garden birds and the waders and wildfowl found on the estuary. Appropriate clothing and suitable footwear is essential. Take binoculars (if you have them). The walk is classed as easy (relatively level ground, fields, lanes and tracks, possibly with some gentle slopes, stiles or livestock), and covers about two miles, which should take two and half hours. Starts at 2pm. Admission is £3.50 adults, with concessions at £2.50. Call 01995 602125 for more details.

FREE: Big Beautiful Egg Hunt, Lancaster, from Saturday, March 24 until Monday, April 2

Lancaster will soon be home to The Big Beautiful Egg Hunt, an Easter event set to charm and delight people of all ages. Organised by CancerCare it will feature 13 stunning, hand-crafted egg sculptures by different artists. Intrepid egg hunters can follow CancerCare’s art trail in shop windows around Lancaster City Centre and all participants will be rewarded with a chocolate treat. The Big Beautiful Egg Hunt is free and donations would be most welcome. Visit www.cancercare.org.uk/events

PAID: Blackburn Symphony Orchestra, Blackburn, Saturday, March 24

Try a Hula Hoop Session at Fulwood Library

Join the Blackburn Symphony Orchestra for their Spring Concert. It will be conducted by Richard Howarth, who returns to the fabulous Blackburn Cathedral for a quintessential programme of English music. The programme will include: Britten Four Sea Interludes, Walton: Cello Concerto, soloist Waynne Kwon and Elgar, Enigma Variations. Tickets, at £12 for adults, available from Blackburn Visitor Centre 01254 688040. Children and go free. Starts at 7.30pm.

PAID: Dusty’s Giant Easter Duck Hunt, Burscough, from Saturday, March 24 until Sunday, April 8

Calling all kids - WWT Martin Mere have lost their giant yellow ducks and Dusty Duck needs you and your family to help him find them. You’ll need to use all your special detective skills to track down these 25 cheeky birds and be in with a chance of winning a yummy treat and a certificate (It is 50p to enter). Additional activities are also on offer. WWT Martin Mere is open daily from 10am until 4pm. Normal admission prices apply. Call 01704 895181 to find out more.

PAID: With One Voice Choral Workshop, Morecambe, Saturday, March 24

Preston is hosting The Northern YA Literature Festival

Mary Keith is a freelance composer and choral director, working extensively with community choirs and singers, taking them beyond traditional concert venue settings. Her workshop will involve physical and vocal warm-ups, exploring beat, rhythm, texture, pitch, game playing, and playing with voices in the space. Tickets are £15 for adults. It’s being held at More Music, Devonshire Road in Morecambe, from 10am until 4pm. To book a place call 01524 831997.

FREE: Wheelchair Basketball Skills Camp, Lancaster, Sunday, March 25

The North West Wheelchair Basketball Skills Camp is a great way to introduce new young players to the incredible team sport of wheelchair basketball. It will also support and develop the playing skills of current club juniors. Friendly coaches lead the sessions which will include a skills focus and game play, as well as Glow in the Dark wheelchair basketball. It’s at Lancaster University from 10am until 3pm. For more details visit www.britishwheelchairbasketball.co.uk

FREE: Experimental, Blackpool, until Thursday, April 12

The first solo exhibition by photographer Richard Hardwick, showing some of his photographs from the last year. Richard loves to experiment with photography, both at the picture taking stage and when printing. All of the photographs have been shot on film using a wide range of old, new and modified cameras. Each print has been crafted by hand using various processes from the Victorian era. Open daily from 9am until 4pm at Shaw’s Art House Cafe, Clifton Street, Blackpool. Call 07765 257483 for more information.

PAID: Beer and Cider Festival, Blackpool, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24

The Winter Gardens plays host to this festival. Expect up to 125 different real ales, ciders and bottled beers alongside an indoor gin garden with wine and prosecco. Whatever your tipple, they have got it covered. There will also be hot and cold food to soak up the alcohol, provided by local vendors. Tickets are just £7 for entry. Open from 12pm until 11.30pm both days. For more information on the ales available or to book your ticket visit www.liverpoolorganicbrewery.com/

FREE: Creative Writing Workshop, Burscough, Sunday, March 25

Cultivate your creative side in this fun and informal writing workshop. The free workshop will be led by Carol Fenlon, a novelist and short-story writer from Lancashire with a special interest in the history of the area. No special skills or experience are required, the course is suitable for both beginner and experienced adult writers and embraces all forms of creative writing: poetry, fiction, memoir and creative non-fiction. It’s at Burscough Community Farm from 11am until 1pm. Call 07803 925446 for more.

PAID: Easter Xplorer Challenge, Preston, Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25

Explore Brockholes Nature Reserve, find the Easter themed markers, complete the fun challenge, but most of all - have fun together! There are certificates for those completing the challenge along with a chocolate Easter treat. There’s No need to book, just pick up your map pack (£3) and off you go - any time between 10am and 12pm or 1pm until 3pm. Normal car parking charges also apply. Suitable clothing and footwear is essential as the site will be muddy.

FREE: Midnite Johnny, Preston, Saturday, March 24

Fresh from a tour of the Sunshine state of Florida is Johnny Morana of blues band Midnite Johnny. And while out in the US he started work on their next album - Long Road Home, due out this year. But he and his band - featuring himself on guitar and vocals, Norm Helm on bass and Tim Franks on drums - are back on the scene in the north of England. Catch them tomorrow night at Mad Hatters (formerly The Ale Emporium), off Fylde Road in Preston. The music starts at 9pm and admission is free. Expect an evening of the very best in rocking blues.

FREE: Hula Hoop Session, Preston, Saturday, March 24

Learn how to hula hoop or pick up some new tricks with the help of a professional teacher at a drop-in hula session at Fulwood Library. They provide the hoops, you provide the fun! Kids over six-years-old and adults are all welcome. It’s happening on Saturday from 10am until 12pm at the newly-reopened library on Garstang Road in Preston.

FREE: Northern YA Literature Festival, Preston, Saturday, March 24

On Saturday the University of Central Lancashire is hosting the first ever Northern YA Literary Festival. They are working with Waterstones Preston and Lancashire Libraries on what is sure to be a fantastic event. Booking is essential and entry will only be permitted with valid tickets. You’ll get the unique opportunity to delve into the publishing industry, and to meet critically acclaimed and international best selling authors. Register via www.eventbrite.com/e/the-northern-ya-literary-festival-getting-into-publishing-tickets-41370052942?aff=ebopdstevensi

PAID: A Lovely Night, Preston, Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25

Enjoy, experience and be enthralled by the talented cast from The Amanda Rogers School of Dance and Performing Arts as they perform an extravaganza of song and dance. Expect high energy and exceptional talent – all delivered with passion. A Lovely Night is being presented at Preston’s Guild Hall on Saturday and Sunday. There is one performance on Saturday at 7pm, then two on Sunday at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are £14.50 adults; £11 for under 16s.

PAID: Beginners Crochet Workshop, Lytham, Sunday, March 25

This two-part workshop is perfect for absolute beginners who would like an introduction to the wonderful craft of crochet. In part one you will be given guidance on holding a crochet hook, selecting wool and practise basic stitches with support. In part two you will attempt a granny square. It’s at the Vintage Sewing Bunny in Lytham on Sunday from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. Tickets are £25.