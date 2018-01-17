Things to do (January 18 to 23)

Lots of events happening over the coming days - indoors and outdoors.

PAID: You’d Hear Them Jingle Exhibition, Clitheroe, from Saturday, January 20 until Saturday, February 24

Enjoy this murder mystery evening at Hoghton Tower

Brockhall and Calderstones were large, long-stay institutions, mainly for people labelled as having learning disabilities. Understanding how they came about, and who lived and worked there, provides interesting insights into changing attitudes and practices towards people with disabilities. The exhibition includes works from ‘The Lost Sister’, a Calderstones lost family story by visual artist, Melanie Sims. It’s at Clitheroe Castle Museum, which is open daily from 12pm until 4pm.

PAID: Family Fun Night, Lancaster, Saturday, January 20

The first event of 2018 at The Centre @ Halton in Lancaster is a family fun night, with balloons, magic, games, and all sorts of fun and laughs, featuring children’s entertainer Kyle Oram. These nights are always great fun and often sell out, so get your tickets early. It starts at 6.30pm and ends at 11pm. There will be a disco, bar, soft drinks and snacks - all available cash only. Tickets are £4 adults; £3 children, available from from The Centre @ Halton and Halton Village Newsagents.

FREE: Cleveleys Health Walk, Cleveleys, Saturday, January 20

A Pram Walk is a great way to get fit with your baby

This is a circular walk around Cleveleys. The walk is suitable for beginners and more advanced walkers. If one hour is a bit too long for you, the health walk leaders can help by starting you off at a gentle amble at 30 minutes. At this time of year the weather is very changeable, so make sure you wear suitable clothing and sturdy footwear. Meet at Cleveleys Community Centre on Beach Road, for a prompt 10.30am start. The walk is expected to last about an hour. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Arun Ghosh: Jazz Club, Lancaster, Sunday, January 21

The Jazz Club is presenting two concerts especially to introduce children aged two to five years old and those over the age of five to the world of jazz.Hear how Arun’s melodies and rhythms draw together jazz, hip-hop and South Asian music, with clarinet, double-bass and the dazzling, percussive sounds of the tabla. Both concerts are at The Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University at 11am (2-5yrs) and 2pm (5+yrs). Tickets are £6, available by calling 01524 594151 or visiting www.lancasterarts.org

FREE: Crafty Afty - Bird Feeder Event, Fleetwood, Saturday, January 20

Clitheroe Castle Museum is the venue for the exhibition You'd Hear Them Jingle

Why not drop into the Pavilion on Fleetwood Memorial Park and build your own fat ball bird feeder? You can also take part in the bird trail around the park to learn more about the Memorial Park birds. This event may get a little messy, so dress with this in mind. And if you take part in the bird trail around the park, make sure to wear suitable warm/wet weather clothing and suitable footwear. This free drop-in event is taking place between 1pm and 3pm. For more details call 01253 891000.

FREE: Rossall Point Conservation Day, Fleetwood, Sunday, January 21

This is a great time to join up with other volunteers to try your hand at practical coastal management. You could help build a boardwalk, open up pathways, look after the dunes and beaches and meet new people. Meet at Rossall Point Observation Tower on the Esplanade at Fleetwood to join in. The day runs from 10am until 2pm. Suitable clothing and footwear is required.For more information call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: Come and Play String Day, Blackpool, Saturday, January 20

This is a rare opportunity for string players to come together for a day to play Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Talli. The event is organised by Blackpool Symphony Orchestra and will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School in Blackpool. Registration will be from 10am and there will be refreshments on arrival. Under 18s will need to complete a safeguarding form. Tickets for the event are £9 online or £10 on the door. For more information and to book tickets visit www.facebook.com/pg/blackpoolsymphony/events/

PAID: Winter Birdwatch, Bamber Bridge, Sunday, January 21

Friends of Cuerden Valley Park are holding this guided walk to spy on the winter birds that visit Cuerden Valley Park. This will be followed by warm drinks. Tickets are £4 for adults; £3 for Friends of Cuerden Valley Park; accompanied children go free. Meet at the Barn on Berkeley Drive, Bamber Bridge for a prompt 1pm. Unfortunately dogs are not allowed on this guided walk. Suitable clothing and footwear required. For more information call 01772 324436 or visit www. cuerdenvalleypark.org.uk

PAID: Audition For Murder, Hoghton, Friday, January 19

Treat yourself to an truly mysterious evening out at Hoghton Tower, and try to solve a murder mystery. The Little Hamming Amateur Dramatic Society are auditioning for their next play ‘Bored to Death’ when long time member and Chairman of the Society, Willie Corpse, is found dead in the theatre. Work your way through a giant riddle of motives, deception, and lies in order to figure out whodunnit. Tickets are £29.95 plus booking fee (includes two-course meal). The evening meal will be served at 6pm prompt.

PAID: Awful Auntie, Preston, from Thursday, January 18 until Sunday, January 21

From the award-winning producers of Gangsta Granny comes the world premiere of David Walliams’ amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful Auntie! It’s being presented at Preston’s Charter Theatre. There are various show times - check online. Ticket prices are £17.50 for adults and £13.50 for ages under 13. There is limited availablity remaining. Visit www. prestonguildhall.co.uk to book.

FREE: Pram Walk, Preston, Monday, January 22

Head to Brockholes Nature Reserve for a brisk one hour walk around the reserve on pram friendly paths. A great way to get out in the fresh air, get some exercise and improve your own health, as well as meet and chat with other new parents and carers. And it’s not just for mums - dads, grandparents and other carers are all welcome. This walk is not suitable for children who want to walk alongside their parents/carers. This is so that you can walk at a brisk pace, and you can get some exercise. It’s on Monday. Meet for a 10am prompt start. Although the walk is free, car parking charges apply at Brockholes Nature Reserve. For more information call 01772 872005.

FREE: Kicking Off: Women's Football in Preston, Preston, until summer 2018

A hundred years ago Preston’s Dick, Kerr Ladies ran out onto the pitch at Deepdale for the first time and impressed a crowd of 10,000 spectators with their skill. Drop into the Discover Preston Gallery at the Harris Museum to see a display celebrating the Dick, Kerr Ladies success and find out more about their individual stories. Open daily.

PAID: Hoghton Tower Farmers' Market, Hoghton, Sunday, January 21

Hoghton Tower Farmers’ Market has been established for more than 10 years. They were one of the first historic houses in the country to recognise the importance of promoting high-quality local produce through a market, and they’re proud to still stand by this ethos (and their stallholders) today. The next farmers’ market, which is held every third Sunday of the month, is on Sunday from 11am until 2pm. Admission is just £1 per car or 50p for pedestrians. A great chance to stock up on some of your favourite goodies and perhaps try something new.

FREE: Scrabble Club, Tarleton, Saturday, January 20

Every Saturday at Tarleton Library is Scrabble Library. If you enjoy this cerebral challenge, why not go along to this friendly and informal scrabble club. New members are always welcome. Refreshments are provided. There is no advanced booking required - just drop-in any time between 11am and 12pm. Tarleton Library can be found on Mark Square, Tarleton. For more information contact the library on 0300 123 6703.

FREE: Great Eccleston Health Walk, Preston, Tuesday, January 23

This promises to be a pleasant walk through Great Eccleston and along the River Wyre on Tuesday. Walking shoes will be required for this walk. This is one of the more advanced walks, including stiles. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Meet at Great Eccleston Village Hall for a start time of 2pm.