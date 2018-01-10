Things to do (January 12 to 17)

There are lots of interesting and different events to try your hand at over the coming few days.

PAID: Bird Feeder Making, Preston, Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14

Join Brockholes Nature Reserve in making bird feeders to keep our feathered friends going through the winter months. It may get a little messy, so come dressed with that in mind. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no need to book, just go along between 10am and 12pm or between 1pm and 3pm. Admission is £3 per bird feeder made. Car parking charges apply at Brockholes Nature Reserve, which can be found off Jct 31 of the M6 at Samlesbury. For more information call 01772 872005.

PAID: Dance to the Music, Preston, Saturday, January 13

Dance to the Music is a new exciting “must see” dance show like no other. Created by and starring Kristina Rihanoff – one of the most renowned dancers and choreographers from the popular BBC1 Strictly Come Dancing TV show, plus a full cast of dancers, plus two amazing singers, including Chris Maloney (X Factor finalist). The audience will experience the evolution of dance through musical eras. It’s at Preston’s Guild Hall, with curtain up at 7.30pm. Adult tickets start at £26.50.

FREE: Harris Open Exhibition, Preston, Saturday, January 13

The Harris Open is a fresh and vibrant annual exhibition that gives the people of Preston a chance to shine. To celebrate this there will be a fun filled day of arty events, including drawing in the gallery, live performances and crafty workshops for all the family and much more. It runs from 11am until 4pm, and is a drop-in event. Admission is free. A cream tea special offer will also be available. It’s at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston. For more information visit www.harrismuseum.org.uk

PAID: Snow Maiden/The Nutcracker/Swan Lake, Blackpool, Friday, January 12 to Sunday, January 14

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia are performing Snow Maiden on Friday; The Nutcracker on Saturday; and Swan Lake on Sunday. All will performance will be accompanied by a live orchestra - The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet. Ticket prices vary from £21 to £45, with various concessions. All are being presented at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool. Times vary. For more information visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call the box office on 01253 290 190.

FREE: Fleetwood Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, January 13

Weather permitting this promises to be a pleasant walk along the Fleetwood and Rossall seafront. If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Please let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. The walk will go ahead in all weather types, so please dress appropriately and wear suitable footwear. Meet at the Marine Hall on the Esplanade, Fleetwood for a prompt 2pm start. For more information call 01995 602125.

FREE: Illustrated Talk, Leyland, Saturday, January 13

David Hindle of the Preston Historical Society will give an illustrated lecture on the Lost Railways: The Longridge and Whittingham Branch Lines. The Preston and Longridge Railway (P&LR) was a branch line. Originally designed to carry quarried stone in horse-drawn wagons, it became part of an ambitious plan to link the Lancashire coast to the heart of Yorkshire. Starts at 11am in the Museum Exhibition Room at South Ribble Museum and Art Gallery. For more information call 01772 422041.

FREE: Fruit Tree and Shrub Pruning Workshop, Preston, Saturday, January 13

Chris Taylor will deliver a practical workshop on pruning fruit trees and soft fruit shrubs. Please ensure that you are wearing warm clothing for gardening, with waterproofs and suitable footwear. If you have your own gardening gloves, please bring them, along with your own secateurs. The course is free, but we do appreciate donations.Booking is essential as we have limited spaces. To book, please email letsgrowpreston@gmail.com. It’s at Grange Community Gardens, Fir Trees Avenue from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

FREE: Orchid Weekend, Beetham, Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14

Join Beetham Nurseries as they welcome orchid specialists from Burnham Nurseries, who will be there to share their knowledge regarding these beautiful flowers. As well as tips, tricks and trouble-shooting advice, there will also be stunning displays and a wide selection of very rare orchids for sale. There are various events throughout both days, all relating to orchids - from 10.30am until 4.30pm. For more information visit www.beethamnurseries.co.uk

FREE: Winter Walk, Wigan, Sunday, January 14

Barking Mad Wigan invites you to join them at Haigh Hall Country Park in Wigan, for a lovely, leisurely winter walk to blow away those cobwebs and walk off those mince pies. They will be meeting outside The Stables Cafe to start the walk at 11am - taking the green path, which is approximately 1.8 miles long.Hosts, customers and dog lovers alike are welcome to join - the more the merrier! Suitable clothing and footwear is required. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1700844836602271/

FREE: Family Nature Walk, Wigan, Sunday, January 14

Why not travel further afar this weekend and join this family-friendly nature walk around Three Sisters and Viridor Wood in Wigan. They will be looking out for the winter wildlife which makes this recreational ground their special home. Suitable footwear, waterproof clothing and binoculars are recommended. Meet for a 10am start at the main car park at Three Sisters (near the water). For more information contact Jeff on 07922 453908 or visit www.facebook.com/events/153773885264257/

FREE: Knott End Health Walk, Knott End, Wednesday, January 17

New year, new you! Start as you mean to go on by heading out for this urban/rural walk through Knott End, including sea front and the golf course. These regular walks, held on Wednesdays, are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Suitable all-weather clothing and sturdy footwear is required. Meet at Knott End Cafe for a prompt 2pm start. Walks are expect to last about an hour. Admission for the health walks are free. For more information telephone 01995 602125.

PAID: Sulzer Saturdays, Rossendale, Saturday, January 13

Celebrate the best in Swiss engineering and join the East Lancashire Railway for a special all-diesel theme day on Saturday, featuring the finest in Sulzer locomotives. It’s an all-diesel, all-day extravaganza. Take a ride behind your favourite Sulzer locomotive and snap some piccies at this enthusiast event. From 9am until 4pm. Prices vary.

FREE: Tales of the Sea: Writing Workshop, Preston, Saturday, January 13

Lancashire Records Office are hosting another opportunity to get creative using archives relating to Lancashire’s maritime history. From ship’s log books, accounts of voyages and crew lists to the tale of the St Stephen, with its cargo of claret wine, four Spanish crew, the Isle of Man and the Earl of Derby, there are plenty of stories to spark the imagination. Whether you are a beginner or a more experienced writer; all writers are welcome. It’s at the Lancashire Records Office on Bow Lane, Preston on Saturday from 1.30pm until 3.30pm. This event is free, but booking is required - call 01772 533039.

FREE: Lancashire Dialect Reading Group, Euxton, Monday, January 15

If you are looking for something a little bit different to try, why not join Sid Calderbank and the group reading Lancashire dialect stories and poetry? It’s at Euxton Library every Monday, from 10.30am until 11.30am. This event is free, with no ticket required, just turn up. Euxton Library can be found on St Mary’s Gate. For more information telephone 0300 123 6703 or email euxton.library@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: Geocache Walk, Brinscall, Saturday, January 13

Geocaching is a high tech treasure hunt that can be done using your smart phone or a GPS device. They’re great fun to find and add a lot of interest to any walk! There are loads hidden around Brinscall Woods. The walk will start at 10am at the War Memorial on Dick Lane, Brinscall. Admission is £5 per person - book via www.skiddle.com