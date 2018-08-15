Things to do (Aug 16 - 20)

As the summer holidays are in full swing, why not take advantage by trying one of these great events?

PAID: Southport Flower Show, Southport, Thursday, August 16 to Sunday, August 19

Southport Flower Show is one of the largest independent flower shows in the country, attracting over 50,000 visitors across four days. The 2018 theme is Once Upon a Time, with organisers inviting visitors to ‘step into the story’. There is something for everyone, as flowers aren’t the only attraction. The show takes place at Victoria Park, a 34 acre coastline park a short walk away from Southport town centre. Open 10am until 6pm (5pm Sunday). For more information and to book tickets visit www.southportflowershow.co.uk

PAID: The Pirates of Penzance, Lytham, Sunday, August 19

Leading open air specialists Illyria bring Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance to Lytham Hall as a Sunday evening treat. The cast of six play all the roles - a high energy performance and superb singing. Illyria’s performances of Gilbert and Sullivan are an eye-opener. The quality of the singing is impressive and the energy levels of the cast even more so. Gates open at 4pm for picnics before the show which starts at 6pm. Playgoers should bring their own seating, and clothing to suit the weather.

FREE: Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend, Lytham, Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19

The 1940s Wartime period brought to life with a bang. Join in the atmosphere on Lytham Green and throughout Lytham and immerse yourself in a brilliant weekend of live entertainment, re-enactments and have-a-go fun. Expect historic vehicles, static aircraft, music and dance, memorabilia stalls, thrilling battle re enactments, educational talks and demonstrations, plus living history camp. A free event and parking is available on Lytham Green (charge applies).

PAID: The 4th Beard and Moustache Championships, Blackpool, Saturday, August 18

Join the Sandgrown Beardsman and hundreds of facial hair competitors and spectators for this famiy-friendly occasion at Blackpool Winter Gardens. It is an open championship that welcomes competitors, spectator and supporters from the UK and further afield. No club membership or affiliation is required to enter. There are 21 categories covering a wide variety of facial hair stylings, including categories for those without facial hair. Ticket prices vary.

FREE: Longton Dog Walking Morning, Longton, Sunday, August 19

This dog walking morning is open to anyone who wants to bring along their pooch and even to people that might not have dogs but just love being around them. They will start at 10am, meeting at The Golden Ball on Liverpool Road, Longton, near Preston, and then go on an easy circular walk back to the pub, expecting to be back by 1pm. Simply turn up, no need to pre-book. For more information call the pub on 01772 613527 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/467928860307872/

FREE: Guided Walk and Talk, Preston, Sunday, August 19

Would you like to find out more about Preston’s heritage? If so, why not join this guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian Square - Winckley Square? The walk is led by one of the Friends of Winckley Square, and will help you uncover facts about the historical area that you may not have known already. Tours are free and the meeting point is in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens at 2pm. It runs until 3.20pm. Booking essential - email Louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk or www.eventbrite.co.uk

PAID: Tatcon Blackpool, Blackpool, Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19

With over 170 artists, a diverse range of traders stalls, live bands and DJ sideshows and stage acts, trophies for Best Tattoo categories and a licensed Bar - a great atmosphere is guaranteed. It is taking place at Norcalympia, part of the Norbreck Castle Hotel in Blackpool. Open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until late. Tickets prices are for adults £10 for single day or £17.50 for weekend, and for children (aged 12 to 17) £5 single day or 10 weekend; under 12s go free. To book visit http://www.tatconblackpool.co.uk/index.php/book-now

FREE: Lancashire Hawks and Owls, Preston, Saturday, August 18

Lancashire Hawks and Owls is a private organisation that rescues and looks after birds of prey which cannot be returned to the wild. The team from Lancashire Hawks and Owls is coming to Barton Grange Garden Centre and at this event you’ll have a chance to meet both the people and the birds they rescue. All of the birds of prey in the display are hand reared and totally approachable which means you can touch them and have your photo taken with them. Runs from 10.30am until 4pm.

PAID: Lancashire Witches Festival, Lancaster, Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19

Lancaster Castle presents a spellbinding weekend of enchanting family friendly events. The weekend commemorates the Lancashire women imprisoned and tried at the Castle in 1612. Walk with characters of the past and discover the tale of the notorious trails from 400 years ago, and experience the story of Demdike in the depths of the infamous Well Tower dungeon. It’s £1 entry per person into the Castle grounds allowing access to the stalls and other activities on offer.

PAID: Bats and Moths, Thornton, Saturday, August 18

Head to Hawthorne Park in Thornton for this exciting event looking for bats in the early evening (8.30pm until 9.30pm) with the rangers and their bat detectors, followed by a moth hunt with expert Dave McGrath and his moth trap when it gets dark (9.30pm until 10.30pm). Admission is £2. Tramper, wheelchair and pushchair accessible. Take warm clothing, a warm drink, stout footwear and a torch is necessary. Contact Jenie Philips on 01253 823516 for more information.

PAID: Stonyhurst College Open Days and Guided Tours, Clitheroe, Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19

Stonyhurst College, Chapel Museum and gardens will be open to the public for guided tours on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the various chapels and historic rooms within the building. This includes the Great Hall with portraits of the seven former pupils awarded the Victoria Cross, and the table on which Cromwell is reputed to have slept the night before the Battle of Preston in 1648. Guided tours will run at set times. For more information about times and admission prices, visit https://enterprises.stonyhurst.ac.uk/whats-on-events/open-days-guided-tours/

PAID: The Hound of the Baskervilles, Lytham, Saturday, August 18

Arthur Conan Doyle’s spine-chilling detective story receives the full treatment from Illyria, the country’s leading outdoor touring company, with a spectacular finale as darkness falls. Bring your own seating and suitable clothing. Gates open for picnics at 5.30pm. It’s at Lytham Hall on Saturday, with curtain up at 7.30pm. Call 01253 736652 to book.

PAID: Sci-fi at the Sidings, Bury, Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19

Push back the final frontier and boldly go where no steam railway has gone before at the third Sci-Fi on the Sidings event at East Lancs Railway. Celebrate your science fiction favourites on this themed family day out. Take in themed displays featuring your favourite science fiction and pop culture characters. Stop for a selfie with a cyborg or dab with Darth Vader all along their 12-mile line. It’s on Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 4pm. Tickets include all of the attractions and activities, as well as unlimited travel on steam and diesel trains. Visit http://www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk to book.

PAID: Viking Workshop, Lancaster, Monday, August 20

Learn how the Vikings created their strong battle defence shield walls and make your own shield to take home at Lancaster Martime Museum on Monday. Are you brave enough to stand in the shield wall? Sessions are drop-in but because places are limited in each workshop booking is advised to avoid disappointment. Call the museum on 01524 382264. Session times are 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm. Admission is £1 per child.

FREE: Garstang Arts and Music Festival, Garstang, Saturday, August 18 until Monday, August 27

A unique festival fusing art, music, shows, heritage, culture, crafts, workshops and local produce comes to Garstang, from Saturday to Monday, August 27. There will be performances of opera, poetry, traditional songs, popular music, historical lecture, and choir recital. For a full programme of events visit www.garstangartsandmusic.co.uk/

