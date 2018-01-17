Young star goes Mad for new musical tour

A young Blackpool actress is preparing to travel the country in hit show Matilda The Musical.

Nine-year-old Madeline Gilby was chosen from more than 1,000 youngsters across the country who auditioned for the tour, which will visit cities including Dublin, Birmingham and Manchester from March.

Anchorsholme Academy pupil Maddie is a student at Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts School, and was spotted in workshops by Scream Management Talent Agency, the casting branch of Blackpool’s Scream Theatre School.

Matilda is the award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the book by Roald Dahl. With music by Australian comedian Tim Minchin and written by playwright Dennis Kelly.

Maddie first auditioned for Matilda in June and attended multiple recalls to land her dual role in the children’s ensemble as Amanda and Lavendar.

Since the start of the year, she’s been rehearsing in London during the week, and gets to see her family at the weekends. Parents Rick and Pam hope to see Maddie at every venue on the tour and have praised her approach to the role.

Rick said: “We are so proud of what Maddie has achieved and even more of how she is coping with living away. We are in awe of her commitment to the experience but she is definitely missing home and seeing her little sister, Hollie, her friends and her dancing.”

Agent Jessica Bell addedd: “Maddie has done an outstanding job landing a dual role in the upcoming UK and Ireland tour.”