VIDEO: Shrek's Little Pigs take a 'pork' on the wild side

When the fairytale inhabitants of Duloc move into Blackpool for a couple of weeks, it’s only polite that they get a guided tour of the town.

So the Gazette stepped in to help the Three Little Pigs see the sights this weekend.

Seeing the sights, one of the Little Pigs from Shrek The Musical, at the Opera House until Sunday

Stepping out from the dimly-lit back stage of the Opera House, where they’re in residence with the cast of Shrek The Musical until Sunday, the pigs knew what they wanted to see first and the old hams trottered off towards the glittering sea in their hunt for the famous Tower.

There were definitely a few stag parties wondering how much s-wine they’d actually had to drink by mid-afternoon on catching sight of the porky trio, but plenty of fellow tourists were keen to chat and pose for selfies with them.

There’s no doubt that three pigs strolling along the Prom is traffic-stopping stuff, as the porcine pals crossed the thoroughfare to reach the Comedy Carpet - where they soaked up the views, taking care not to burn in the afternoon sunshine... No one fancied crispy fried pork scratchings.

Dressed head to toe in pink, one of our local delicacies was bound to catch their eye, and sticks of Blackpool Rock in similarly rosey hues provided a well-earned energy boost.

Abbey Road - or Blackpool Prom - the Little Pigs from Shrek The Musical, at the Opera House until Sunday

But the offer of a pig-nic hot dog was not quite so popular, and fearing they might be next on the menu, they ducked out of the sun and into Coral Island to chance their trotters on the slop - I mean, ahem, slot machines.

Happy with their sight-seeing, at least no one got boared, the pigs declared that: “Blackpool is the most bestest, funnest place in the whole wide world.”

And we’d be inclined to agree.

* Shrek The Musical, Opera House, Blackpool, until Sunday. Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk for times and to book.