The best of stage and circus combine for panto fun

Tis the season to be jolly and nowhere says Christmas fun and frolics quite like The Blackpool Tower this festive season.

The annual Blackpool Tower Circus Panto returns once again with loveable clowns, Mooky and Mr Boo, centre stage for the best panto production in town.

This year’s performance is ‘Mooky Doolittle’, a rib-tickling take on the classic children’s book.

Expect jaw dropping stunts and edge-of-your seat performances by circus stars from around the globe.

There’s also plenty of classic panto humour by Mooky and Mr Boo throughout.

All props used in the production including costumes and set-pieces have been created by the team at The Blackpool Tower Circus, ensuring magical moments for even the youngest of visitors.

The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto is the best theatre production in the country combining the British love of pantomimes with the death-defying stunts of the circus.

Tickets start from £5.95 for toddlers with discounts available for groups.

The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto is on most weekends and runs from Saturday until Sunday, January 21.

The panto performance is two hours in length including an interval halfway through the show.

For more information about the panto, including how to book tickets, visit the website at www.theblackpooltower.com.