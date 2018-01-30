Meet Crafty at song-filled show

Crafty’s Creepy Castle is heading to Thornton Little Theatre for half term and is a song-filled delight for little ones.

It will be staged on February 15 and focuses on Crafty the Crow who has gone to live in a haunted castle. Find out what he gets up to and sing along to I Hear Thunder, Hokey Cokey, Row, Row Row Your Boat and Dingle Dangle Scarecrow.

The show is best suited to children between the ages of two and seven and lasts for 40 minutes followed by a meet and greet for every child, including a gift. Children are also invited to come in their scariest costume.

Call 01253 887693.