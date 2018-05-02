King of the swing, there's a new version of a kids' classic heading to resort

A new adaptation of children’s classic The Jungle Book is coming to the Grand Theatre.

Telling the story of man cub Mowgli as he battles for survival, this version of The Jungle Book features a brand new score and script, brought to life by an award-winning creative team.

A heart-warming coming-of-age story about a boy raised by wolves in the jungle, who – with the help of his animal friends, including Bagheera the panther, Baloo the bear and Kaa the python, Mowgli outwits the cruel and powerful tiger, Shere Khan - learns the law of the jungle.

Writer Jessica Swale, whose acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning play Nell Gwynn played the Grand last year, said: “I jumped at the chance to adapt The Jungle Book because it’s such a vivid world, yet – for a writer – there’s so much opportunity to imagine the jungle afresh.

“Part of the book’s enduring appeal is that the jungle can be anything we choose; it’s a playground, a school, a hideaway, an adventure, so I’ve enjoyed exploring what sort of place this mysterious, delightful, sometimes scary place might be.

“I loved the characters as Kipling wrote them, but wanted to find new voices which resonate now- funny, bright, dynamic voices, with a little more wit, and greater diversity, in terms of place, tone, gender and culture.”

Suitable for six years plus.

* The Jungle Book, Grand Theatre, Tuesday to Saturday, May 8 to 12.