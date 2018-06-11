Jon’s getting ready for Grand Take Off

Comedian Jon Culshaw is a man of a thousand voices.

The star of Radio 4’s Dead Ringers is coming to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Sunday as part of his tour, punningly titled The Great British Take Off.

Jon promises an evening of “unscripted, unrehearsed, spontaneous comedy and conversation” as politicians, sports personalities and celebrities old and new are all up for a roasting.

And the audience, helps to choose which characters appear and what direction the show takes.

Jon reveals the secrets of mimicry, and shares stories of some of the fascinating characters that coloured his childhood in Lancashire and his early career.

Together with Bill Dare he also reveals some of the mishaps and mayhem of life behind the scenes in television and on the celebrity circuit.

Jon, 49, revealed: “It is an unscripted night of impressions and comedy.

“The audience steers where the show goes and which characters may arise. It should be a lot of fun.”

And he revealed how he first got the performing bug.

He said: “When I was growing up, I was in the local amateur dramatic group in Ormskirk. I loved watching TV comedians like Mike Yarwood, too.

“I volunteered to work at my local hospital radio and then I got an overnight spot at the local Red Rose Radio station, where I did a few impersonations. It led from there.

“I won a competition to do an interview on Radio 2’s Steve Wright In The Afternoon show, and the resulting tape I sent to the producers of Spitting Image.

“When Steve Coogan left, I got a job with them.

“Politicians and newsreaders often come up to me and ask why I’m not impersonating them! It’s a badge of honour to them.”

Tickets cost £23 from the box office on 01235 290190.