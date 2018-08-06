Joe looking forward to more years

Comedian Joe Pasquale is set to celebrate 30 years in showbusiness on his lastest tour – Joe Pasquale – A Few Of His Favourite Things, which comes to Viva Blackpool on Friday, September 28.

He shares his plans here.

The tour celebrates your 30-year career in the business. What are your memories of starting out?

I never thought I’d still be doing it 30 years later. I initially did it because I didn’t want to work for a living, but 30 years on I’m still doing it.

Do you look back on your career with pride?

I never look back – I learnt that from Bruce Forsyth. He told me, “Never look back, always look forward.” I never watch myself back on TV. You can’t change it, so leave it alone. When I occasionally do, I think, “I wish I’d done that differently.”

Do you still love stand-up as much as ever?

Definitely. I love that feeling of flying by the seat of your pants. Also, it’s just you. You’re the performer, the producer and the editor. You go on stage and you just go with the flow.

I have a rough plan beforehand, then I just see what happens on the night.

I like being scared. It makes you realise you’re alive. I don’t want to be sitting on the sofa at home with my feet up. For me, that’s not experiencing life. I want to do things that scare me.

Who are your comedy heroes?

Bruce Forsyth, Ken Dodd and Bob Monkhouse. They all had a stage skill that no one has any more. They learned how to work an audience in variety, and they were simply the best at it.

My ultimate hero was Bob Monkhouse, as a writer, as a performer and as a man. He was so generous. He and Ken Dodd really helped me.

What effect did winning I’m A Celebrity... have on your career?

It doesn’t do anything for you long-term. Being on I’m a Celebrity is like going on a bad holiday and coming back as Elvis for six weeks. But it doesn’t last.

What has been your best moment on television?

An Audience with Joe Pasquale. I did it straight after I’m a Celebrity, and I loved the experience of performing in front of my peers.