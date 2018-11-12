Hungry Caterpillar to give children a taste for theatre

He’s an eternally popular children’s book character, and now The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be munching his way into the Grand Theatre.

In its 50th anniversary year, a live theatre production of the picture book will tour the UK and visits the Grand on Friday to Sunday, July 12 to 14.

As well as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, three more of author/illustrator Eric Carle’s stories have been adapted for the stage production - which will also feature Brown Bear, Brown Bear; 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and The Very Lonely Firefly.

A spokesman said: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by author/illustrator Eric Carle has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969, selling more than 43 million copies worldwide.

“Eric’s well-known books captivated readers with his iconic colourful hand-painted tissue paper collage illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing generations of children to a bigger, brighter world – and to their first experience of reading itself.

“The timeless classic has made its way off the page and on to the stage.

“Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle’s stories, Brown Bear, Brown Bear; 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show celebrating its 50th Birthday in 2019 - The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now, from the Grand Theatre, costing £15. Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/the-very-hungry-caterpillar or call the box office on 01253 361730 to book.