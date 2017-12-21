Girls are getting their kicks with festive fun for all

The team at Funny Girls is spreading some festive magic this Christmas.

The Dickson Road venue’s Christmas Spectacular continues, featuring Miss Amber, Scarlett, Mercedes Bendz and the boys, promising to be more spectacular with new routines, sets and costumes as well as an unforgettable finale.

A Funny Girls spokesman said: “Our talented performers showcase their signature eye-high kicks and incredible precision dance style in some of the most challenging numbers ever conceived.

Cherished favourites are enhanced, inviting you to experience these marvellous scenes in a whole new way.”

Visit www.funnygirlsonline.co.uk

FUNNY GIRLS CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Funny Girls

01253 649194