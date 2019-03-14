Ghostly goings on for Lancastrian Players' next play in St Annes

A stage in St Annes will be transformed into a room in a Welsh castle for an unusual play with a ghostly theme.

The Lancastrian Players are presenting the rarely-seen play Trespass, by Emlyn Williams, next week and the week after that.

Christine Henting is convinced her late husband, a well known bandleader, can be brought back from the dead and has become obsessed with the idea.

She has employed various mediums to try, but despite having no success in restoring her beloved husband, she is undeterred.

When two unlikely looking candidates appear, things do not work out as planned. Trespass was first performed in London in July 1947, when the author Emlyn Williams played one of the key roles.

The Players have managed to track down some of the haunting music by Richard Addinsell, which was specially written for this play.

It is being performed at The Drive Methodist Church hall, on the corner of Clifton Drive South and Eastbank Road, St Annes, on Friday and Saturday March 22/23 and Friday and Saturday March 29/30, 7.30pm.

Entry is £6 on the door each night.