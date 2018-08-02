Fast-paced modern farce promises to delight audiences young and old

In its fifth year on the West End, and showing no signs of slowing, The Play That Goes Wrong comes to Blackpool this week.

Opening on Tuesday, at the Opera House, the Olivier Award-winning play introduces the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, as they attempt to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but - as the title suggests - everything that can go wrong does.

The play started out as a fringe venue production performed in front of just four paying audience members on its opening night.

It’s since gone on to win the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, the 2016 Moliere Award for Best New Comedy and the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play, for its ongoing and recently extended Broadway run, and has been staged in 27 countries around the world.

A Winter Gardens spokesman said: “The Play That Goes Wrong is a fantastic addition to our summer 2018 line-up.

“The hilarious show is sure to delight Blackpool audiences young and old.

“From start to finish, the disastrous play is superbly executed by an extremely talented cast who are sure to have you in stitches.”

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick.

Tickets cost from £15.

* The Play That Goes Wrong, Opera House, Blackpool, Tuesday, August 7 to Saturday, August 11.