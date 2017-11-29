Cliff show in town for Summer Holiday

A musical based on the hit Cliff Richard movie Summer Holiday is to make a stop in Blackpool.

READ MORE: Entertainment articles



The show features some of Sir Cliff’s most loved songs – including the title track, In The Country, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, On the Beach and the young Ones.

It will include all the hits from the movie as well as some much-loved Cliff classics.

The famous red double-decker bus will make its stop at the Opera House from July 24-28.

Summer Holiday tells the story of Don and his fellow London Transport mechanics as they journey together in a double-decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece.

Along the way they pick up a girl singing group and a young American pop star who is on the run from her domineering mother!

A spokesperson for the Winter Gardens said: “Summer Holiday is another fantastic addition to our 2018 line-up, joining an already exciting season of shows including Shrek, Fat Friends and many more.”

The cast for the show will be announced later. It has been adapted for the stage by Michael Gyngell and Mark Haddigan.

The original 1963 film was directed by Peter Yates and, alongside Cliff, starred Melvyn Hayes, Una Stubbs, Ron Moody and Richard’s backing band The Shadows.

· Tickets, from £17, go on sale on Friday at 10am.

To book call 0844 856 1111.