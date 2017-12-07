Classic musical returns to the North West

After 10 years in the UK and two West End seasons, Evita returns to Manchester’s Palace Theatre until Saturday.

The story of an ordinary woman’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary power and iconic status finds Madalena Alberto returning to the title role.

Considered one of the West End’s prominent leading ladies, she is renowned for some of the most coveted roles in musical theatre.

Fresh from the recent West End production in July 2017, Italian performer Gian Marco Schiaretti (pictured) will continue in the role of Che.

Box Office: 0844 871 3019.

www.atgtickets.com/manchester



Evita

Manchester Palace Theatre

Tonight-Saturday