Circus theme for Live Wyre Gang Show at Thornton Little Theatre

The gang’s all here and they’re ready for their big annual show.

Scouts and guides will take to the stage on Thursday for the Live Wyre Gang Show.

This year’s show celebrates the circus and is filled with songs and sketches - fun for all the family.

Producer Andi Lees said: “We have now moved to the Thornton Little Theatre, which gives the performance a more intimate setting and a great experience for the young people.

“The gang have been working extremely hard since October to put on this year’s show.

“They are bursting at the seams to get on stage.”

Starts March 7 and runs to March 9. www.wyretheatres.co.uk/info/2/marine_hall

