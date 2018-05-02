Canadian tornado comedian will get you laughing out loud

A comedian hailed as ‘one of the most exciting acts on the UK and international circuit’ heads to Blackpool tomorrow.

Canadian Wes Zaharuk brings his own brand of ‘anarchic physical comedy’

Pete Phillipson

A spokesman said: “Early in his career Zaharuk’s fast-paced razor wit and tornado-like approach to comedy caught on quickly.

“Since then Wes has performed around the world and his award-winning eccentric collection of eye-popping prop tricks have earned him a world-wide reputation for a tornado-like approach to comedy.

“He’s as mad as they come and lovable with it. A one-man tour de force with a world-wide reputation for fast-paced, surreal humour, razor wit and an eccentric collection of props.

“You could call him plain daft, others have compared him to Tommy Cooper on acid.”

Also on the bill for tomorrow’s monthly club are Pete Phillipson (inset) and ‘camp tour-de-force’ Josh Jones, with club host Damion Larkin holding the fort.

Phillipson is known for mixing fast paced observations and routines with wonderful characterisations.

Catch the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club at the Grand Theatre, tomorrow night. Tickets £17.50.