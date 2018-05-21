Another chance to see Jason Manford muddling along

Comedian Jason Manford has announced a new date at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.

He’s extended his latest tour, Muddle Class, into 2019, and will play the Church Street theatre once more on March 28.

He played two nights there back in January during the tour’s initial run.

Last year, the funnyman-turned-stage star used the Grand’s beautiful auditorium as the backdrop to his debut album cover photo.

But since then, he’s been back on the road touring stand-up.

Speaking about the additional dates, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be adding another batch of dates to my Muddle Class tour.

“It’s the best show I’ve ever done and I’m over the moon that so many people are coming to see it.”

Besides stage and stand-up work, Jason is known from his appearances on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, as well as hosting Bigheads on ITV and running Manford’s Comedy Club with his brother Colin.

Call 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for tickets.