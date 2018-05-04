America's Got Talent winner Paul comes back to where it all began

An America’s Got Talent winner - who got his big break performing in Blackpool - will be back in the resort with a new show this summer

Paul Zerdin took the AGT crown in 2015, with the support of a TV audience of millions and a three-night headline run at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas his prize.

And he’ll be back at Viva Blackpool in July, alongside his comedy sidekicks Albert, Baby and the gang.

Viva’s managing director Martin Heywood said the team were thrilled to have Paul back at the Church Street venue.

“He played one of his very first UK shows after winning America’s Got Talent here, and it’s great to welcome him again on the All Mouth tour,” Martin said.

“We’ve been trying to get him back ever since, it was such a huge honour to host that homecoming show.”

Paul played for former Butlin’s Hotel, now the Metropole, around the time he appeared on and won ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, and the following year was booked to headline at the Pleasure Beach’s Paradise Rooms on Mondays and Tuesdays - returning a year later to stage a full production show, playing 12 shows a week for a 16-week season.

“His early days at the Paradise Rooms were at a similar time to Leye and I being at the Alabama - we started out at a similar time, so it’s always good to catch up and welcome him to Blackpool,” Martin added.

* Paul Zerdin’s All Mouth, Viva Blackpool, Friday, July 27, 7.45pm. Call 01253 297297 for tickets or visit www.vivablackpool.com. Early bird tickets cost from £16 until Monday, May 28.