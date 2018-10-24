All set for musical Annie in Fleetwood

The sun will shine at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood when the hit musical Annie takes the stage.

A plucky orphan girl is on a mission to find her parents after being abandoned at the orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

With the help of the other little girls, Annie escapes and has adventures in the big apple making friends with a billionaire, Franklin D Roosevelt and a lovable dog, until finding her forever home.

The story is interwoven with great songs including ‘Tomorrow, ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Maybe’ and ‘You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.’

Annie Dawson, 11, plays the title role, with Jenny Daniels as Miss Hannigan and Andrew Would as Daddy Warbucks, with a full supporting cast of 30 and also 20 children the show will feature by 15 piece orchestra.

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic present the show from tonight, Wednesday October 24, to Saturday, October 27, nightly at 7.30pm and at 2pm on Saturday. Box office 01253 887693 or www.marinehall.co.uk.