Adventurers’ tale given a twist for theatre’s outdoors season

A new era begins for The Duke’s award-winning outdoor walkabout theatre shows this summer, as the Lancaster theatre’s new artistic director Sarah Punshon takes the reins.

A new adaptation of The Three Musketeers has been chosen for her Dukes outdoor debut - with a female twist, in the production which will run at Lancaster’s Williamson Park from July 3 to August 18.

“The Dukes park show is an extraordinary tradition: more than 30 years of making memories for generations of families,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to put my own twist on such a unique format.”

The brand new adaptation of the classic novel has been written by the Olivier Award-nominated playwright Hattie Naylor and will feature Lucy Parkinson, aka renowned drag king, LoUis CYfer, as D’Artagnan.

“D’Artagnan is told she can’t fulfil her life’s ambition to become a Musketeer because she’s a girl, so she sets out to prove everyone wrong,” Sarah added. “In 2018, the centenary of women’s emancipation, it feels right to give this classic tale a feminist twist.”

Appropriately, female fight directors Ruth Cooper-Brown and Rachel Bown-Williams of Rc-Annie will choreograph the swashbuckling manoeuvres.

Performances take place at 7.15pm, and is recommended for adventurers aged five-plus.

For full performance schedule and more information, visit www.dukes-lancaster.org or ring The Dukes on 01524 598500.