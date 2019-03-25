The Beatles' legendary Abbey Road album will be celebrated at Lytham Festival

The Mersey Beatles will celebrate 50 years of the Fab Four’s legendary Abbey Road album when they appear at Lytham Festival.

The world-renowned Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band will play the classic 1969 album in full – followed by a set of John, Paul, George and Ringo’s greatest hits.

The show hits Lytham Festival’s Pavilion Stage at Lowther Pavilion on Tuesday, July 9 .

This is the third time The Mersey Beatles, who celebrate their 20th anniversary this year, have played Lytham Festival.

Abbey Road – which features tracks such as Come Together, Something, Here Comes the Sun, and the ground-breaking 16-minute album closing medley – is regarded by many fans and critics alike as The Beatles’ greatest LP.

Formed in 1999, The Mersey Beatles – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – were the resident Beatles’ band at Liverpool’s Cavern Club for more than a decade.

Since leaving The Cavern, they have toured the world many times over.

Steven said: “This year is both our twentieth anniversary and the fiftieth anniversary of Abbey Road so we wanted to give Beatles’ fans something really special.

“Abbey Road is regarded by many as one of the Beatles’ best albums, if not the best.

“However, as The Beatles stopped touring in 1966, they never played these amazing songs to a concert audience.

“Fans today rarely, if ever, get chance to hear this amazing album played live in full.”

The Mersey Beatles are renowned for bringing the spirit of the Fab Four, from the costumes, instruments, charm and era-defining sound.

- Lytham Festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2019.

The main Festival arena, on Lytham Green, has performances from Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue, Stereophonics, The Human League and Hollywood Proms with Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith.

Tickets for The Mersey Beatles go on sale at 10am on Friday via www.lythamfestival.com and www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk