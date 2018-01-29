Take a ride on Baron’s ghost train

For those who like a little bite to their musical shows, a ghoulishly funny rock and roll favourite is coming back to Blackpool.

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock: Ghost Train returns to the resort’s Grand Theatre next month.

To the uninitiated, Vampires Rock follows the adventures of the undead Baron von Rockula and his vampires, with the story allowing the band to unleash a series of classic rock anthems, played live and featuring some dazzling guitar work.

The shows, both the original and this sequel which was launched last year, have developed something of a cult following across the land.

And Vampires Rock is certainly no stranger to Blackpool - a special Christmas version of the show was a big hit in the resort over the festive period and the main show was at the Grand earlier in the year.

This latest production, Ghost Train, sees the Baron and his acolytes taking refuge in an old fairground’s Ghost Train.

He is after a new virginal wife after the death of his Pandora and orders his faithful sidekick Bosley to find him one.

Enter Roxy Honeybox.

While the Baron looks to seduce Roxy, in pursuit is Van Halensing, vampire hunter.

Audiences can expect plenty of tongue in cheek humour with Steinman, the show’s creator, also performing the role of Baron von Rockula and backed by a strong cast of actors and singers.

However the plot is almost secondary to the main attraction - the classic rock sounds, which habitually have the audiences up on their feet and singing along.

The show features renditions of classic socks songs by the likes of Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Journey, Guns n Roses and many more.

With just the right amount of fun and humour, the night of mischief and mayhem will leave you up on your feet and roaring with laughter.

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock: Ghost Train is staged at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday February 9, from 7.30pm.

To book the show and for further ticket details, phone the Grand Theatre box office on (01253) 290190.