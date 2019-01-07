Sooty brings his magic to The Grand in new, spring tour

Fresh from celebrating his 70th birthday, Blackpool’s favourite yellow magic bear will return to the resort to bring some half-term holiday entertainment.

Sooty will be joined by Sweep, Soo and his television pal Richard Cadell for new live show Sooty’s Magic Show at The Grand Theatre on Monday, February 18.

There will be two performances at 11am and 2.30pm, featuring tricks such as Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

With special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, Sooty’s Magic Show is set to be a treat for the whole family and includes a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the performance.

A spokesman said: “Sooty was busy celebrating his 70th birthday last year, which saw him in a brand-new series of The Sooty Show on ITVBe, putting on a huge birthday celebration on Blackpool Pier in July and then performing with Sweep for Prince Charles, who also celebrated his 70th birthday in 2018.

Last July, Sooty celebrated 70 years of entertaining children by heading back to Blackpool’s North Pier, where Sooty was discovered, to host a free birthday party and celebrate in style.

Sooty’s birthday bash included games for families and a special live performance of The Sooty Show, with proceeds going to Donna’s Dream House, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Sooty’s long-standing charity partner, The Royal National Institute of Blind People.

A 50-foot-high projection of Sooty was also projected onto Blackpool Tower as part of the 2018 Illuminations.

Sooty’s birthday celebrations continued into September with Sooty and the gang’s announcement of a new television series, which marked 50 years since The Sooty Show first appeared on ITV in 1968.

- The Sooty Show With Richard Cadell, February 11 at 11am and 2.30pm at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Tickets cost £13.50 for under 18s, £15.50 for adults and a family ticket is £52.