REVIEW: Aladdin, Blackpool Tower Circus Panto

Nothing says magic quite like the story of Aladdin.

The poor street lad whose fortunes change thanks to a lantern and its genie.

Blackpool Tower Circus Panto 2018

Add circus spectacle into the mix and you’ve got a festive feast of a pantomime.

The Blackpool Tower Circus was packed to the rafters for Saturday’s matinee performance, which opened with a colourful display from Langley Dance Centre performers.

Widow Twanky (Shelley Singalee) and her son Aladdin – played by who else but audience favourite Mooky the Clown - set the scene with a car wash/launderette business on the verge of bankruptcy.

Their luck quickly changes when Aladdin finds a magical lamp with a genie (Mr Boo) who grants him three wishes.

The acting is slightly wooden in parts - but let’s face it, the circus is more about death-defying stunts.

Nevertheless, baddie Abanazar (Nigel Taylor) is menacing enough to warrant plenty of boos from the audience while Kelly Banlaki brings just the right amount of Disney-style sweetness as Princess Jasmine.

And when the circus acts get going - weaved into the storyline as a performance for Princess Jasmine and her emperor father - that’s when the fun really begins.

The bicycle and unicycle act was first up.

Then in a refreshing change from the normal running order, the circus floor filled with water for a dramatic flying carpet scene complete with stunning aerial acrobatics and beautiful music from the live orchestra.

The two-hour show picks up pace in the second half with an antipodist lying down on a motorbike while juggling fire on a rope, dramatic Argentine drummers and a jaw dropping aerial silks performance.

There’s the usual smattering of toilet humour from Mooky and what I’d argue as the best pantomime scene at the end... the alternative 12 Days of Christmas complete with five toilet rolls and 10 feather boas.

All credit to the Endresz family for bringing something different to the pantomime tradition year after year .

JULIA BENNETT