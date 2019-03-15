Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical: Tickets, cast, dates and everything we know about the Blackpool show

The full cast joining Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden in the new production of cult classic Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical has been announced.

The much-loved glittering hit show, which is heading to Blackpool this autumn, is co-produced by Jason Donovan who performed in the original West End production.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Joe McFadden said: “I’m over the moon to be taking on this new and exciting challenge in a musical that I have been a massive fan of for such a long time.

“I’m looking forward to working with this wonderful production team, including Jason whose guidance I feel especially lucky to have given his previous experience with the production.”

Here's everything you need to know about the glittering hit show:

When and where is the show on?

Joe McFadden and Jason Donovan

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical will be at the Opera House, Blackpool, from Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are now available from £20. To book, visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Who is in the cast?

Strictly Come Dancing winner and actor Joe McFadden will play Tick/Mitzi in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, which is heading to the Opera House in Blackpool from Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26.

Former Heartbeat and Holby City actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden will play Tick/Mitzi.

He will be joined by Laurence Olivier Award winner Miles Western who will take on the role of Bernadette and Nick Hayes who will play Adam/Felicia.

Other cast members include Daniel Fletcher (Bob), Miranda Wilford (Marion), Kevin Yates (Miss Understanding), Jacqui Sanchez (Cynthia).

The Divas will be played by Nikki Bentley, Claudia Kariuki, Rosie Glossop and the cast is completed by Jak Allen-Anderson, Natalie Chua, Emma Crossley, Jordan Cunningham, Martin Harding, Justin-Lee Jones, Nell Martin and Edwin Ray.

What is the story of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical?

Based on the Oscar-winning film, it follows the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime.

Their journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

What songs will be in the musical?

It features dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, and Finally.

Who are the producers?

The show is being produced by Jason Donovan – who performed in the original West End production and two subsequent UK tours – as well as Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin and Matthew Gale.