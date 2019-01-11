Poundland is left red-faced after customers complain of 'sexist Booby-themed sweets'

Poundland has startled customers with its new range of erotic sweets in the shape of 'boobies' and 'booty'.



The discount retailer has come under fire for selling the risqué sweets which are available in its stores for just 50p.

Shoppers can choose between 'boobies' or 'booty'.

There are two varieties of the strawberry flavoured marshmallow snack - marketed as 'boobies' and 'booty' (the latter variety complete with thong).

The playfully suggestive packaging of the pink marshmallows features the phrases "squidge my cheeks!", "be gentle" and "undress and enjoy".

The 'boobies' variety is presented in packaging that resembles a bra with a transparent section revealing the soft, pink treats inside.

It is accompanied with the tag line - "...a cracking pair".

The pink treats contain beef gelatine and are not suitable for vegetarians.

Despite the seemingly tongue-in-cheek purpose of the sweets, Poundland has come under fire for being sexist, as some people say there appeared to be no male-themed sweets on sale in the store.

However, on closer inspection, the novelty section of Preston's Fishergate store also offered edible 'exercise equipment' for men.

Customers in the Fishergate store said the sweets were 'gross', 'cheeky', 'a bit weird', and 'just a bit of fun'.

Wendy Atkins, 53, from Ashton, said: "I'm not offended by them, they're just a bit of fun. People are too sensitive these days. They're just sweets. It's just a cheeky bit of fun that's all."

"...a cracking pair", boasts the packaging.

Poundland's younger shoppers still saw the funny side, but had passed on the opportunity to purchase them.

Kirsty Archer and Michaela Simpson, both 19, said: "They're a bit gross. I don't think they're that sexist, they're just a bit weird. They might be fun for a party or something like that, but I wouldn't just eat one like it's normal."

The furore over the saucy sweets led to a Poundland spokesman defending the store on twitter.

The spokesman said: “If something’s offended you, we won’t force you to buy it. It’s fine for you to look the other way and ignore it.

These marshmallows are shaped like bottoms or 'booties'.

"Here at Poundland, we think it’s ok that sometimes we don’t always get it right for everyone.

“Because, frankly, it’s impossible to do that. Just because someone doesn’t like something we do, we also believe that doesn’t give them the automatic right to stop us doing it for thousands of other people who like it.”