Orchestra brings Viennese dance music back to the Empress Ballroom for open day

The Promenade Concert Orchestra will appear at Blackpool Winter Gardens when the attraction throws open its doors for a special access all areas event.

The orchestra will perform Viennese dance music, which originally came from the Winter Gardens music library and is now in the PCO conductor, Howard Rogerson’s music library.

It would have been performed in the Empress Ballroom in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, where the PCO will be performing on Saturday, January 26.

A spokesman said: “Recognising the enjoyment people have when listening to light orchestral music, the Promenade Concert Orchestra was formed in 2007, by professional clarinettist, Howard Rogerson.

“The light orchestral music performed covers the entire range from Palm Court, ballroom and cafe music to shows, radio, TV and film music: and also covers the Viennese and ballet repertoire.”

On Sunday, January 27 at 3pm, the orchestra returns to the Platform in Morecambe to give its twelfth annual New Year Viennese Concert.

The programme focuses on music composed by the Strauss family, including the familiar The Artist’s Life and 1001 Nights waltzes; a rare Strauss overture, but with a familiar waltz melody, Waldteufel’s exciting Espana waltz based on Chabrier’s music and a Marsch Militaire by Schubert.

Award-winning soprano soloist, Catriona Hewitson (pictured), will perform.

For more details visit www.promenadeconcertorchestra.org.uk