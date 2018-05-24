Twins set to take on Slimefest 2018

Berkshire brothers - and internet sensations - Max and Harvey have completed the resident line-up for this year's Slimefest.

The 15-year-old twins will join JoJo Siwa and Diversity on stage throughout the three-day celebration of all things slime at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Arena, from October 20 to 22.

The singers and social media sensations said “We are so excited to be performers at Slimefest2018.

"We can't wait to see our fans and hang out with the other artists.

"We're ready to see everyone get slimed."

The boys 'refreshingly fun and authentic sound' has found them fans around the world, notching up more than 17million views on their YouTube channel.