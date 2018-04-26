Tribute acts take over to celebrate stars’ greatest hits

There’s a triple bill of tribute shows taking over at the Grand this week.

One night spectaculars will showcase the classic hits of Jeff Lynne and ELO, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and Stevie Wonder.

Islands In The Stream recreates the magic of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Paying tribute to the beautifully crafted songs of Jeff Lynne and ELO, ELO Again brings its Return To The Blue tour to the Grand Theatre on Sunday.

The show celebrates 40 years since the release of album Out Of The Blue, the band ‘recreates the sights and sounds of classic ELO in the heyday’.

Enjoy hits such as Mr Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing, Showdown and Telephone Line.

That will be followed on Tuesday, by Stevie Wonder tribute Signed Sealed Delivered, which features Lejaune Andre – the star of The Magic Of Motown show which makes regular trips to the classic Matcham theatre.

Expect back-to-back number ones including Superstition, Higher Ground, and I just Called To Say I Love You – and Grammy winning hit Signed Sealed Delivered.

Then it’s country time as Islands In The Stream returns on Wednesday, for a night in the company of country music royalty; Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.