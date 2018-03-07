Spring theme to symphony’s concert

Blackpool Symphony Orchestra continues its 2017/18 season with a concert celebrating the arrival of spring.

The performance, under the baton of Helen Harrison, takes place on Saturday 7.30pm at St. Andrew’s Church, Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys.

The concert opens with Delius’ popular,‘On hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring’ followed by Copland’s well known piece for ballet, Appalachian Spring’ featuring the well-known tune ‘Lord of the Dance’.

Brahms’ famous and much-loved first symphony brings their spring concert to a close.

Ms Harrison, who is also musical director of the orchestra, said: “Last year, our audience really enjoyed our performance of Copland’s Rodeo Suite and we really loved rehearsing and performing it.

“On the back of that success we really wanted to continue to explore Copland’s musical world knowing that our audiences would enjoy it and we’d enjoy rehearsing it too.

“This then gave us the inspiration for another work on the programme.

“We are obsessed by the weather and the changing seasons in Britain so given the spring timing of the concert we thought a celebration of spring would cheer us all up after the dark nights of winter.”

Wendy Pallant, the orchestra’s chairman, added: “We have really enjoyed the rehearsals for this spring concert.

“We are extremely pleased to have had four consecutive sell-out concerts – thank you to all our loyal and supportive audiences. We really appreciate the relationship we have developed with our audience over the years.

“We would really urge anyone who wants to guarantee their ticket to book online as soon as they can as we have never sold so many tickets in advance of the concert as we have done so far.

“If you planning to purchase a ticket on the door please do check the website and social media before making the journey to check there are still tickets available.”

Tickets are £10 online at www.blackpoolsymphony.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be sold on the door at £11.