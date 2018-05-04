Sessions are Tailormade to showcase local talents

A new series of live music events will see the Fylde coast return for Blackpool singer-songwriter Karima Francis.

She’s on the bill at the newly announced Lowther Sessions at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion on Friday, August 3, with fellow locals The Tailormade headlining.

The Tailormade

Indie pop act The Tailormade features frontman Jack Frimston, who comes from St Annes, and his bandmates Matt Pickersgill and Aaron Murphy, who he met at university.

They made popular appearances at last year’s Lytham Festival, opening for both the Olly Murs and Madness shows.

A spokesman for the Lowther said: “Lowther Sessions is a brand new music event featuring both up and coming artists and local festival favourites.”

Karima’s powerful performances have won attention from the likes of Jools Holland, Paul Simon and The Stereophonics. This will be the first chance to hear her new music locally.

Also appearing will be Jessica Ray and Emily Rhodes.

Tickets cost £10 from www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk