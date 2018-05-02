REVIEW: The John Verity Band, Waterloo Music Bar

“The cream will always rise to the top” – a passing comment from an audience member during John Verity’s performance at the Waterloo Music Bar perfectly summed up the night.

The former Argent frontman served up a mouth watering set that was a master class of the blues.

This was a joyful night of quality music organised by the Kite Club and it is easy to see why Verity has been at the very top of the business for so long.

Despite, or perhaps because of, his longevity, he takes to the stage with a youthful exuberance and enthusiasm that infects the audience from the very first note.

His set was perfectly balanced, layered and multi-faceted, bringing everything from smooth, soulful 12-bar blues to driving rhythmic rock.

His new band is tight and professional and Verity’s strident, powerful voice is an instrument of phenomenal range in its own right, bringing a meatier dimension to the three-piece outfit.

In his own words: “This old dog ain’t done yet.”

It was genuine privilege to be a part of the audience for such a vibrant and triumphant show.

Tony Barnes